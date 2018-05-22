Control The Economy! M.I Abaga & the Chocolate City Gang are going on a Nationwide Tour

The Chocolate City team have had a good run of late under the leadership of M.I & DJ Lambo. The likes of Ckay, Yung L & Dice Ailes have proven to be credible forces on the Nigerian music scene.

The team has now decided to go on the road, for what they have tagged the Control The Economy tour. The tour which covers a number of states nationwide will start June 2018.

This was revealed via the label’s official Instagram handle. They wrote;

CONTROL THE ECONOMY TOUR

KICKS OFF SOON 😉 –

ARE YOU READY?!!!! #CBNTour 🇳🇬