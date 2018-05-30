BellaNaija

Want your Kids to gain Leadership & Life Skills? Register them Now for LEAP’s JSS3 Lead the Way Programme

LEAP JSS3 Lead the Way ProgrammeHey BellaNaijarians,

We have great news for you!

If you have kids in Jss3 who are probably done with exams and need a fun-packed summer programme to keep them engaged, groomed and trained, the LEAP Lead the Way program is a perfect fit.

LEAP’s “The JSS3 Lead the Way Programme” is designed to suit your child’s social needs whilst also training him/her on Leadership and Life Skills, Career Pathways, Arts and Crafts, Business enterprise etc. This programme will hold for 2 weeks from June 4th till 15th, 2018.

The 1st week (Leadership) will cover our leadership & life skills curriculum and also include a community site visit, activity-based learning and group presentations while the 2nd week (Pathways) will cover a range of activities to complement the week 1 training and give them an edge in a competitive global world. These activities will involve training on Creative & Performing Arts, Tech & Humanities, Career and Enterprise Day.

Date: Monday, June 4th – Friday, June 15th, 2018
Time: 9.00 am daily
Venue: Lekki

Kindly visit www.bit.ly/JSS3LTW to register or call Daniel Emenahor on 07060989153 or via email, [email protected] for more information.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

