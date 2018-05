Newly engaged movie star Taraji P. Henson couldn’t help but show off her ring on the red carpet while attending the 2018 Fox Upfronts on Monday (May 14) at Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City.

The 47-year old actress announced yesterday that she is engaged to NFL player Kelvin Hayden.

She looked gorgeous in a print Altuzarra dress and belt.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil