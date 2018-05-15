Actress Michaela Coel “confused” for Virgin Atlantic Hostess during Flight

British actress Michaela Coel has shared a story of how she was “confused” for a hostess on a Virgin Atlantic flight.

The actress shared the story on her Twitter, writing that a lady asked that she clean up her mess and increase the flight temperature.

Curiously, Michaela was dressed in a black hoodie, compared to the red blazers Virgin Atlantic hostesses usually don.

She wrote:

Congratulations to Virgin Atlantic passengers once again! A lady just confused me for a hostess and asked me to clean up her mess and increase the flight temp. What I’m wearing… what the staff are wearing.

See the post below:

What I’m wearing… what the staff are wearing. pic.twitter.com/MXcQr6tQDs — Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) May 15, 2018

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images