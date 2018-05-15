Actress Michaela Coel “confused” for Virgin Atlantic Hostess during Flight

British actress Michaela Coel has shared a story of how she was “confused” for a hostess on a Virgin Atlantic flight.
The actress shared the story on her Twitter, writing that a lady asked that she clean up her mess and increase the flight temperature.
Curiously, Michaela was dressed in a black hoodie, compared to the red blazers Virgin Atlantic hostesses usually don.
She wrote:
Congratulations to Virgin Atlantic passengers once again! A lady just confused me for a hostess and asked me to clean up her mess and increase the flight temp. What I’m wearing… what the staff are wearing.
— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) May 15, 2018
Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
At least you did not start screaming Racism
The racism or more like implicit bias is screaming itself. Shift.
p.s. I looooooooooooove her on Chewing Gum 😅😅😅
The passenger was white of course.
I was in a Gap store in London a couple of weeks ago. I had my headphones on, Frappuccino in one hand, phone in the other, with my over sized sunnies hiding half my face and this woman still walked up to me, tapped me on the shoulder and asked whether ‘we’ have the blue dress in the window in a size 8. I told her I’ll check and left the store.
The real chewing gum Queen. I love this lady.lol her expressions are just out of this world
I was traveling for work within the UK on a BA flight last year and was putting my bags in the overhead compartment. when a lady approached me with a query about seating or some such.
At first, I was confuzzled and then looked down at myself and realized my suit was navy blue.
So I politely told her to please call one of the attendants and she immediately realized her mistake. Maybe if I was wearing something different from navy blue, my answer would have been more curt….