Did Nicki Minaj & Eminem just reveal they are Dating?

25.05.2018

Did Nicki Minaj & Eminem just reveal they are dating?

Nicki Minaj presenting Eminem with the Best Rap Album Award at the 2011 Grammys

Here comes a power couple we never expected. It seems there is a relationship between rappers Nicki Minaj and Eminem, or so they have led us to believe.

While trying to promote a new song she just released with YG, 2 Chainz & Big Sean, Nicki Minaj had posted video rapping along to her part of the song where she bragged about bagging an “EM” (Eminem). She wrote, “#BIGBANK OUT NOW!!!!!! @[email protected] @bigsean 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!! 🤑💵💸🤫

A fan then popped up in the comment section to ask if she was dating Eminem to which she replied simply “yes“. This sparked a frenzy among her fans as they sought to verify if she was playing with them or not. Eminem them popped up saying “girl you know it’s true…

See screenshots below:

Did Nicki Minaj & Eminem just reveal they are dating?

Do you think the rappers are just kidding or it’s the real deal?

  • Aanu May 26, 2018 at 2:14 am

    Ofcourse not.
    It’s unimaginable that someone can go from a Safari to an Eminen. It won’t plug.

    Am feel something creative is cooking up though- don’t forget Nicki needs all the best known rappers on her side to win this battle Remy brought on herself

    Reply
    • BlueEyed May 26, 2018 at 5:54 am

      But there was a Nas after Safaree….it is certainly not unimaginable, if this is true.

      1
  • Weezy May 26, 2018 at 5:57 am

    You know it’s not true. They are like water and oil. I can’t imagine any way in which the two would date.

    2 Reply
  • John May 26, 2018 at 7:33 am

    It’s unimaginable that someone can go from a Safari to an Eminen.

    “”It won’t plug.””

    Say no more

    0 Reply
  • Olori May 26, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Lol y’all are tripping! “From a Safaree to an Eminem” “It won’t plug” 😅😂😄

    7 Reply
