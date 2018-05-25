Did Nicki Minaj & Eminem just reveal they are dating?

Here comes a power couple we never expected. It seems there is a relationship between rappers Nicki Minaj and Eminem, or so they have led us to believe.
While trying to promote a new song she just released with YG, 2 Chainz & Big Sean, Nicki Minaj had posted video rapping along to her part of the song where she bragged about bagging an “EM” (Eminem). She wrote, “#BIGBANK OUT NOW!!!!!! @[email protected] @bigsean 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!! 🤑💵💸🤫”
A fan then popped up in the comment section to ask if she was dating Eminem to which she replied simply “yes“. This sparked a frenzy among her fans as they sought to verify if she was playing with them or not. Eminem them popped up saying “girl you know it’s true…”
See screenshots below:
Do you think the rappers are just kidding or it’s the real deal?
Ofcourse not.
It’s unimaginable that someone can go from a Safari to an Eminen. It won’t plug.
Am feel something creative is cooking up though- don’t forget Nicki needs all the best known rappers on her side to win this battle Remy brought on herself
But there was a Nas after Safaree….it is certainly not unimaginable, if this is true.
You know it’s not true. They are like water and oil. I can’t imagine any way in which the two would date.
It’s unimaginable that someone can go from a Safari to an Eminen.
“”It won’t plug.””
Say no more
Lol y’all are tripping! “From a Safaree to an Eminem” “It won’t plug” 😅😂😄