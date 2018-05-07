BellaNaija

Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar covers VL Magazine’s May 2018 Edition

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar is the latest cover star for VL Magazine‘s May 2018 Edition as she speaks to the magazine about her life as an actress, future plans, health and current projects.

In their special feature for this month they feature uprising singer Henry Jones as the next big thing in the Nigerian music industry. Also, they talk about “How To Fix Your Broken Compact Powder” and “10 Classic Wardrobe Tips You Need To Know“.

See the spread below:

Credit 
Photography: @olapictures_
Styled by: @Valerosastyle
Outfit: @trishocouture & @tash_bytashagodwin
Hair: @haykraftbeautystudio
Makeup: @Annklairmakeup
Graphics: @chrishaze_
CEO & Publisher: @iamtheolyon

