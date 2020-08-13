Connect with us

Style

Beverly Naya oozes Self-Confidence on the cover of Schick Magazine's "Love Yourself" Issue

Style

Yes! Mayowa Nicholas Stars in Brandon Maxwell's Latest Lookbook

Style

Janelle Monae Fronts SHAPE Magazine & Talks Mental Health, Activism & Creativity

Style

Cardi B is the Stunning Face on the Cover of Elle Magazine USA's September Issue

Style

Trust Us, VicNate's AW20 'Exordium' Collection Is A Must-See

Beauty Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Temi Otedola, Angel Obasi, Teniola Kashaam & More

Movies & TV Style

Every Fashion Girl Will Be Talking About The Smart Money Woman Trailer Today

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Jackie Aina, Yoliswa Mqoco, Mercy Eke & More

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: Our Must See Stories This Week

Style

Bold, Flirty and Feminine: We'd Wear Every Single Piece From Inkha's New Collection

Style

Beverly Naya oozes Self-Confidence on the cover of Schick Magazine’s “Love Yourself” Issue

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Schick Magazine stars the glamorous Nollywood actress and producer Beverly Naya on the cover of their first issue since the pandemic, themed the Love Yourself issue.

Beverly talked about loving yourself in your skin, her award winning documentary, “Skin,” and much more.

The Magazine made the big reveal on their social media saying:

“🌎💖✨ SCHICK presents our new cover star, Nigerian actress and producer, @TheBeverlyNaya 🇳🇬 🌟 With the release of her award-winning documentary ‘Skin’ which has inspired a generational shift around the perception of beauty, the undeniable force is on a mission to make her mark with a powerful voice ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 She gets candid about self-confidence and being comfortable in her skin, in our “Love Yourself” Issue 💛✨💫

Available from August 17th on IamSCHICK.com/buy #LetsBeSCHICK⁣⁣
⁣⁣
Editor-in-Chief: @SimiEsiri⁣⁣
Creative Direction: @TitiAdesa⁣⁣
Photography: @TheKashope⁣⁣
Styling: @IamDanielObasi ⁣⁣
Makeup: @FlawlessFacesByJane⁣⁣
Hair: @TasalaHQ

Beverly Naya revealed to Schick:

I had to create a documentary to raise awareness of the negative effects of colourism. I needed the powerful message of self-love and self-confidence to travel much farther.

On Black creatives:

I want to see more Black actors and crew members well-represented in big films and not just the ones that specifically tell a black story to a black audience.

On self-love:

Self-love is empowering and liberating because it allows you to own who you are wholeheartedly and unapologetically.

Read more on IamSCHICK.com

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Amor

    August 13, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    That hair doesn’t suit her, every other thing is on point.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

‘Damola Olofinlua: Trying to Sell Something? Read This!

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Advertisement
css.php