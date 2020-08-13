Beverly Naya oozes Self-Confidence on the cover of Schick Magazine’s “Love Yourself” Issue

Schick Magazine stars the glamorous Nollywood actress and producer Beverly Naya on the cover of their first issue since the pandemic, themed the Love Yourself issue.

Beverly talked about loving yourself in your skin, her award winning documentary, “Skin,” and much more.

The Magazine made the big reveal on their social media saying:

“🌎💖✨ SCHICK presents our new cover star, Nigerian actress and producer, @TheBeverlyNaya 🇳🇬 🌟 With the release of her award-winning documentary ‘Skin’ which has inspired a generational shift around the perception of beauty, the undeniable force is on a mission to make her mark with a powerful voice ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 She gets candid about self-confidence and being comfortable in her skin, in our “Love Yourself” Issue 💛✨💫

Available from August 17th on IamSCHICK.com/buy #LetsBeSCHICK⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Editor-in-Chief: @SimiEsiri⁣⁣

Creative Direction: @TitiAdesa⁣⁣

Photography: @TheKashope⁣⁣

Styling: @IamDanielObasi ⁣⁣

Makeup: @FlawlessFacesByJane⁣⁣

Hair: @TasalaHQ”

Beverly Naya revealed to Schick:

I had to create a documentary to raise awareness of the negative effects of colourism. I needed the powerful message of self-love and self-confidence to travel much farther.

On Black creatives:

I want to see more Black actors and crew members well-represented in big films and not just the ones that specifically tell a black story to a black audience.

On self-love:

Self-love is empowering and liberating because it allows you to own who you are wholeheartedly and unapologetically.

