Calling All Fashion Girls! This Is How to Wear Patent Leather in 2020

London based Congolese fashion influencer Juliette Foxx is no stranger to edgy style, one of our favourite things about her is how she translates trends and makes them seem relatable to her audience. This week, she styles a burgundy pinafore style Karen Millen dress with aplomb – the patent leather fabrication of this dress could make it hard to pull off, but obviously it’s a piece of cake for a style maven like Juliette.

She finished off the look with gold accessories including soon to be released ‘glasses’/face jewellery from her Foxx The Label brand, a textured top handle purse, knee-high snakeskin boots and her signature pink hair.

On her Instagram page she shared:

…Fashion tip: Don’t be afraid to mix textures and patterns in one outfit. The key is to keep it within the same colour tones then go wild. In this case, browns/burgundy ♥️…

