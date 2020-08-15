What to Do in Paris For Three Days, According to Patricia Bright

In case you missed it, beauty influencer Patricia Bright shared her mini vacay to Paris and if you need a mood booster, this video is a treat. She wrote:

‘Hey guys so a weekender trip to Paris was needed I know that not every body is able to travel right now but when the UK stated it was safe to go and Paris was open to visitors we were glad to be able to have a little get away. Things are changing quite considerably and its hard to know what happens next so we are appreciative of every opportunity we get to enjoy’