Connect with us

Living Style

What to Do in Paris For Three Days, According to Patricia Bright

Career Features Living

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

Features Living

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Features Living

Money Matters with Nimi: Young People, Here Are Some Tips Financial Freedom

Features Living

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Features Living

What Does It Mean to Be the Parent of Twins/Triplets/Quads? These BN Parents Share Their Stories!

Features Inspired Living

This is Why Nigerians Need More Community/Public Libraries

Features Living

"Detty Pig!" Here Are Some Basic Hygiene Practices that You'd Be Surprised Not Every Adult Knows To Embrace

Features Living

The Little Joys of Everyday Living

Living

5 BellaNaijarians share their Ridiculous Experiences at the Barber Shop

Living

What to Do in Paris For Three Days, According to Patricia Bright

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In case you missed it, beauty influencer Patricia Bright shared her mini vacay to Paris and if you need a mood booster, this video is a treat. She wrote:

‘Hey guys so a weekender trip to Paris was needed I know that not every body is able to travel right now but when the UK stated it was safe to go and Paris was open to visitors we were glad to be able to have a little get away. Things are changing quite considerably and its hard to know what happens next so we are appreciative of every opportunity we get to enjoy’

Watch Patricia’s video below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

‘Damola Olofinlua: Trying to Sell Something? Read This!

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Advertisement
css.php