Connect with us

Style

How To Design A Collection, According to Andrea Iyamah And Adebayo Oke-Lawal

Living Style

What to Do in Paris For Three Days, According to Patricia Bright

Style

Calling All Fashion Girls! This Is How to Wear Patent Leather in 2020

Style

Beverly Naya oozes Self-Confidence on the cover of Schick Magazine's "Love Yourself" Issue

Style

Yes! Mayowa Nicholas Stars in Brandon Maxwell's Latest Lookbook

Style

Janelle Monae Fronts SHAPE Magazine & Talks Mental Health, Activism & Creativity

Style

Cardi B is the Stunning Face on the Cover of Elle Magazine USA's September Issue

Style

Trust Us, VicNate's AW20 'Exordium' Collection Is A Must-See

Beauty Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Temi Otedola, Angel Obasi, Teniola Kashaam & More

Movies & TV Style

Every Fashion Girl Will Be Talking About The Smart Money Woman Trailer Today

Style

How To Design A Collection, According to Andrea Iyamah And Adebayo Oke-Lawal

BellaNaija Style

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s  Orange Culture continues its evolution, not just as a fashion brand or a toxic masculinity-defying movement, but also as a resource for young designers who want to build a brand as edifying as Adebayos.

In a new live interview session on the education platform launched by the brand Orange Mentorship,  the brands Founder and Creative Director Adebayo Oke-Lawal, discusses ‘Designing A Collection With Andrea Iyamah’

 

On their Instagram they shared:

Hi beautiful people we are excited to announce our second live session happening this Monday the 20th with the super talented @andrea.oi owner of @andreaiyamah catering to bridal, swimwear and ready-to-wear lines, Andrea is well known for her unique take on women’s fashion and is widely respected for
revolutionizing swimwear.

Her work has garnered attention from press such as VOGUE, ELLE, ESSENCE, Refinery29, HUFFPOST, COSMOPOLITAN and much more. Andrea Iyamah was listed among Africa’s 100 Most Influential brands by Global Africa. She has staged several fashion shows in Africa, Europe, France, and the United States with major celebrities such as Ciara, Gabrielle Union, Genevieve Nnaji among many!

Watch part 1 of the interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orange Mentorship (@orangementorship) on

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

‘Damola Olofinlua: Trying to Sell Something? Read This!

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Advertisement
css.php