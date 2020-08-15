How To Design A Collection, According to Andrea Iyamah And Adebayo Oke-Lawal

Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s Orange Culture continues its evolution, not just as a fashion brand or a toxic masculinity-defying movement, but also as a resource for young designers who want to build a brand as edifying as Adebayos.

In a new live interview session on the education platform launched by the brand Orange Mentorship, the brands Founder and Creative Director Adebayo Oke-Lawal, discusses ‘Designing A Collection With Andrea Iyamah’

On their Instagram they shared:

Hi beautiful people we are excited to announce our second live session happening this Monday the 20th with the super talented @andrea.oi owner of @andreaiyamah catering to bridal, swimwear and ready-to-wear lines, Andrea is well known for her unique take on women’s fashion and is widely respected for

revolutionizing swimwear. Her work has garnered attention from press such as VOGUE, ELLE, ESSENCE, Refinery29, HUFFPOST, COSMOPOLITAN and much more. Andrea Iyamah was listed among Africa’s 100 Most Influential brands by Global Africa. She has staged several fashion shows in Africa, Europe, France, and the United States with major celebrities such as Ciara, Gabrielle Union, Genevieve Nnaji among many!

Watch part 1 of the interview below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orange Mentorship (@orangementorship) on Jul 20, 2020 at 5:53am PDT

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!