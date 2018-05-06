BellaNaija

I am not in politics to amass wealth – President Buhari

06.05.2018 at By 6 Comments

I am not in politics to amass wealth - President Buhari | BellaNaijaPresident Muhammadu Buhari has said he is not in politics for fun, frivolity, or to amass wealth, Punch reports.

The president said this while he spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC)‘s Ward Congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School, Daura, Katsina State.

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, released a statement containing the president’s speech at the event.

The president said after his forceful retirement from the army, he watched and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness and justice. He said:

I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth. I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference in the lives of our people.

After my retirement from the army or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice and inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives.

After going to the court  many times to challenge results of elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011, and going up to the Supreme Court, I concluded that ultimately, it is God who determines who will win elections, and in 2015 I got here.

Photo Credit: buharisallau

6 Comments on I am not in politics to amass wealth – President Buhari
  • ifude May 6, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    instead of Buhari to win another election in Nigeria & continue reducing the masses to devastation and penury, let the army take over the government. we need a cleansing. let them cut off all their heads. this unwarranted looting is enough

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • nene May 6, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    cough cough…….may be to completely wipe some people.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Mohammad May 6, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    But to collect free healthcare abroad for you and your wayward son while getting paid as president abi?? E no go beta for all of una se!

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • nnenne May 6, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    That, my dear President is false and very debatable!
    You can’t deny that your healthcare bill has continued to cost Nigeria arm and leg.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • ceetoo May 7, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    You have no plans to amass wealth for the country either…

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Ofodile ifunanya Vivian May 7, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Bunch of lier,

    Love this! 3 Reply
