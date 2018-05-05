Governor El-Rufai curses Kaduna Senators over Rejection of $350m World Bank Loan | WATCH

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has rained curses on the three senators representing the various districts in the state – Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC, Kaduna North), and Danjuma Laah (PDP, Kaduna South) – saying they were instrumental in the rejection of a $350 million loan from the World Bank.
El-Rufai made this known on Friday while flagging off the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the local government election scheduled to hold May 12, describing the senators as haters of the masses and democracy.
The senate had rejected the loan request saying that the state is the second most indebted in Nigeria.
Speaking in Hausa, he called on the party supporters to “shave their heads” and “shave their beards” when they visit the state.
Read a translation of the address below:
The senators from the state who worked against the World Bank loan are useless; they came out and said this loan should not be given. What is their reason for rejecting the loan? It is because they are haters of the masses in Kaduna state.
If a road project is initiated in your town, they don’t want it to be completed. If we start renovating a hospital, they don’t want it to be completed. If five schools are renovated and 10 are remaining, they will not want the remaining 10 to be renovated.
Today there are no haters of the masses of Kaduna State like Shehu Sani, Suleima Hunkuyi and Danjuma Laah, God curse them.
God will reward their wickedness against the masses, may God never bless them.
All members of the House of Representatives from this state, God bless them, may God return them to their seats in 2019. Members of our state assembly who gave us their cooperation before the World Bank approved the loan to us, may God bless them and may God returned them to their seats.
But these ones that are cursed, if they come to Kaduna, shave their heads, shave their beards.
They have shown that they are bastard children, they have no origin, therefore it is important to tell them that they did not originate from here.
If the time for election comes, answer them with votes, show them that you don’t like them… “Let them go back to where they come from. Let them go to the people they are working for to vote for them…. In our position as democrats, we took our time to restore the dignity of local governments to perform their functions.
We inherited a system whereby local governments could not pay salaries without help from the state government. APC is soliciting for your support for the council polls. We promise to conduct free and fair elections.
Translation Source: ThisDay | TheCable
Nothing based on fact and figures just curses based on religion.
All these curses from El rufai after the death of how many of his kids…he shouls no better.
I’m definitely going to run for president because i can do better but there’ll be rivers of blood first before these excreta let go of their griphold on power.
What else is hate speech? To me this is clearly it. So,will he be arrested?
I don’t have time to watch the video but if any body understands basic economic development which clearly most of our leaders don’t know that this loans have kept us in debts because they are based off on large interest and huge cut backs. E.g some of the criteria’s to give the loan require cut back on spending on education, health care etc. At the end the interest Nigeria will have to pay back will be more than the loan given. And since we have never been able to pay back such loans for decads this people have control over our oil and resources u have to give them what they demand and cut back on spending on anything that would benefit the growth of the nation. At the end of the day the government become a slave to the loaner and our country continue to be impoverished while they (western world) develop their continue with our resources. Greed makes this leaders take those loans which they can never pay back and the oyibo knows what he is doing and know how to prey on this foolish leaders and entice them with such loan that never benefited any average Nigeria or its growth. So if the senator rejected the loan I am in support and all leaders in Naija and AAfrica have to buckle up and begin rejecting such loans, pay off all debts then start looking at how they can develop with continent. We are blessed abundance of resources and the western leaders this and are crafty in their ways to get our resources and develop their nation. Sorry if there are typos no time to review
if you truly understand basic economics and finance, most importantly, you would agree that the loan be approved. if ElRufai don’t get the loans for the project how do you expect him to finance the infrastructure development that is needed for Kaduna. All over the world infrastructure projects are financed with loans. World bank loans are amongst the cheapest loans any govt can get from the international market. And guess what, when you get these loans you can use your own , Nigerian, labor to work on the project. Have you wondered why the loans from china dictate Chinese labor be used? Because China only gives loans that benefit them and at the end of the day the money is routed back to china via Chinese workers sending back money home when they are paid. No capital infrastructure project is financed by equity-loans are the cheapest source of finance
If a regular citizen should make this exact same statement now, we will be watching Dino 2.0 unfold. They should continue, 99 days for the thief, one day the owner will come and collect the power by force by fire.
This guy has issues. Serious ones
Now I know why El-Rufai’s son, Bello is so uncouth. Guess it runs in the family.
Loans are needed for infrastructure so I feel his pain. But why did the senators say no?
Exactly, why did they say no?