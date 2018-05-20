Billionaires Femi Otedola & Aliko Dangote take Bus Ride with Governor Ambode to inspect Lagos State Projects

Billionaire Femi Otedola returns to his bus-riding ways, this time with Aliko Dangote and Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.
Otedola shared a video of all three riding in a bus around Lagos, writing:
With visionary leadership, we can create the Lagos of our dreams. Currently spending my Sunday on a bus ride with Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode and my good friend Aliko Dangote inspecting projects executed by the Lagos State Government and Dangote’s ongoing $16Bn project.
See the post below:
If you guys like enter Keke Napep and Okada!!! We want equal development in Nigeria, not just promoting Lagos that is already bursting with a very high population chasing mediocre infrastructure!!! The most expensive slum in Africa!!!
This ones head don knock
@Lacey why should those 3 LAGOSIANS care about your hometown or state? SMH
In most of these states, you cannot even buy/lease land or own property if you not an indigene (heck, if you from the ‘wrong’ LGA of the state), meanwhile Nigerians from all across the country and the world (heck, many West Africans) are voting with their feet and wallet into Lagos. That $16bn Dangote refinery is PRIVATE investment, as if Eko Atlantic City, the Lekki Deep Sea Port (until NPA ‘muscled’ its way into it with a small equity holding), as are scores of other PRIVATE investments in Lagos. PRIVATE investors vote with their feet and their wallet, and investment goes where it is most welcome. Look at the LSETF granting low-cost loans and credit to all eligible Lagos RESIDENT SME entrepreneurs, regardless of so-called State of Origin. In which other Nigerian state are they enlightened enough to follow suit? So go ahead and mock Lagos for so-called “mediocre infrastructure” and its so-called “expensive slums”, more AMBITIOUS fellow citizens (and even foreigners) will continue to vote with their feet and wallets!!
LACEY, want some cheese with that whine? LMAO! Sure, Lagos benefited from previously being the federal capital, but since the FGN moved to Abuja over 27 years ago what exactly have they done in Lagos – other than abandoning their buildings and neglecting federal roads and infrastructure? Ahmadu Bello Road along the bar beach is littered with long abandoned and rundown liaison offices, as are the National Stadium, National Theatre, National Museum, Tafawa Balewa Square, Federal Secretariat Ikoyi, Independence Building, NITEL House, State House Onikan, etc., etc. Look at how Lagos has assumed the responsibility of completely rebuilding the shabby federal MMIA airport road, long neglected by your overlords in Abuja. Abegi, quit hating on Lagos and tell your own governors to get off their fat lazy behinds and try to do a quarter of what Lagos governors have done. Some Nigerians can so insular and petty!!
All of you hailing Lagos for private investments. at what costs abeg? No company or person will invest their hard earned without expecting a significant return.
@Ovadje- i didnt know Dangote is a Lagosian. When did this happen?
@amebo, Aliko Dangote is Lagosian by virtue of living continuously in Lagos for over 30 years (that’s more time than he has lived in his parents’ state of Kano), but I see that you are one of those fixated by the “State of Origin” syndrome that I alluded to. That’s why you folks keep killing each other in endless so-called “Settler” vs “Indigene” fratricides even after countless years of living together (Ife-Modakeke, Kataf -Sango, etc., etc.), SMH
Meanwhile, why should a private investor who takes the considerable risk of investing (instead of just sticking his cash in a bank and living off the interest), and thereby creating direct and indirect jobs and livelihoods for fellow citizens and generating tax income (corporate and income) for the government (hopefully to invest in infrastructure, including schools and hospitals) not be deserving of a “return”?!
Why did I click on this link expecting to see them in BRT or danfo bus?