Our re-election will be easy because we have kept our promises – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari will be easy, Premium Times reports.

Mohammed said this while inspecting the 52-kilometre dualised Oyo-Ogbomosho road project in Oyo on Tuesday.

The proper way to get the electorate to vote for a candidate is by keeping promises, Mohammed said, and Buhari has done just that. He said:

[This administration] is so confident of its re-election in 2019 because of what are being delivered in terms of infrastructure and social welfare. The proper and easy ways you can get the electorate to vote for you are by keeping your promises to them, delivering on your promises and embarking on projects which touch their lives. Either in term of infrastructure or social interventions, we are working every day for the people. We are working for the common man in this country. As of today, we feed 8.2 million children in public primary schools all over Nigeria. In the process, we engaged 7000 cooks and the feeding programme in about 24 states covered 62,000 Primary schools. These are what we are doing and that is why we are so confident that our re-election will be easy.