BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Our re-election will be easy because we have kept our promises – Lai Mohammed

23.05.2018 at By 13 Comments

Our re-election will be easy because we have kept our promises - Lai Mohammed | BellaNaijaMinister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari will be easy, Premium Times reports.

Mohammed said this while inspecting the 52-kilometre dualised Oyo-Ogbomosho road project in Oyo on Tuesday.

The proper way to get the electorate to vote for a candidate is by keeping promises, Mohammed said, and Buhari has done just that. He said:

[This administration] is so confident of its re-election in 2019 because of what are being delivered in terms of infrastructure and social welfare.

The proper and easy ways you can get the electorate to vote for you are by keeping your promises to them, delivering on your promises and embarking on projects which touch their lives.

Either in term of infrastructure or social interventions, we are working every day for the people. We are working for the common man in this country.

As of today, we feed 8.2 million children in public primary schools all over Nigeria.

In the process, we engaged 7000 cooks and the feeding programme in about 24 states covered 62,000 Primary schools.

These are what we are doing and that is why we are so confident that our re-election will be easy.

13 Comments on Our re-election will be easy because we have kept our promises – Lai Mohammed
  • Ofodile ifunanya Vivian May 23, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Keep on deceiving yourselves

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • nene+ May 23, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    mtcheeew. This one will certainly retire to the psychiatry.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Anon May 23, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    It will be like a Kodak film when they lose all over the place.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Emeka May 23, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Rubbish talk. See the list of achievements written down. Go to other countries and see what there what there government is doing.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Jude May 23, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    SMH these incompetent leaders have fed Nigeria with soo much mediocrity over the years. Look at the rubbish he is counting as an achievement. Nigerians we need to demand more and send these incompetent people out of office, many of these leaders do not even believe in Nigeria hence they have properties abroad, it is the common man/woman and your children that will suffer the effects in future.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Seriously May 23, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    A lot of dementia cases go undiagnosed. Lai Mohammed is one of those cases.
    Aging is w beautiful thing but it should come with restriction and limitations.
    Just like in the U.S , many elders are not allowed to drive. Mental illness patients are restricted

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Diamond May 24, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Mumu people in government… mtshhheew

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • wm May 24, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Lie Muhammed

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Naijababeii May 24, 2018 at 9:40 am

    For ur mind una dey work abi????? the tsunami wey go sweep una across d country dey very heavy. Ndi ara

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Dame May 24, 2018 at 10:54 am

    foolish old man………..

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • tessa Doghor May 24, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Says who?

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Mimimay May 24, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Lai lai… Kep lieing.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tracy Edward May 24, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Yes, Yes and Yes, I will vote APC, they have done alot, the Infrastructure is very good, don´t forget that Nigeria was damage for many years, so I know the APC has done veryyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Goooooood for Nigeria. God Bless Nigeria in Christ Jesus Amen, anyway God Almighty will give us the right people to bring Nigeria forward Amen. Love my country Nigeria.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija