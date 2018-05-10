Serena Williams pulls out of Italian Open

According to tennis.com, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams has pulled out of the Italian Open.

This is just 5 days after she pulled out of the WTA event in Madrid, saying she needed more time to prepare for her first clay season since giving birth to her daughter.

The sitting out from the Italian Open puts her participation in the French Open, which kicks off May 27, in doubt.

Serena has won the Italian Open 4 times and has not played on clay since Roland Garros in 2016.

Photo Credit: Richard Shiro/Getty Images