Serena Williams pulls out of Italian Open

10.05.2018 at By 3 Comments

Serena Williams. (Photo by Richard Shiro/Getty Images)

According to tennis.com, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams has pulled out of the Italian Open.

This is just 5 days after she pulled out of the WTA event in Madrid, saying she needed more time to prepare for her first clay season since giving birth to her daughter.

The sitting out from the Italian Open puts her participation in the French Open, which kicks off May 27, in doubt.

Serena has won the Italian Open 4 times and has not played on clay since Roland Garros in 2016.

Photo Credit: Richard Shiro/Getty Images

3 Comments on Serena Williams pulls out of Italian Open
  • Mrs chidukane May 10, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    I remember after I had my second baby,the base of my spine would click audibly whenever I walk. People think going back to strenuous activities after giving birth is easy. It may be for some,but definitely not for the majority of women. Plus tiredness from lack of sleep, to your body trying to just get it together after nurturing a human being. Serena take your time,rest,rejuvenate, don’t rush yourself.

    Love this! 65 Reply
  • kiki May 10, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    better safe than sorry…good decision dear. be well for your daughter, yourself and family. You are a champ and no one can take this legacy from you.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Dayo May 11, 2018 at 3:05 am

    Afraid the truth is that the desire is no longer as burning as it used to be. After you have kids (and if you are already rich and famous), you have a whole new set of desires and priorities.

    Love this! 5 Reply
