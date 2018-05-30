“I feel like a queen from Wakanda” – Serena Williams on her match-winning Catsuit

23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams made her return to the French Open in the most stylish way possible – in a black catsuit with a red waistband.

According to BBC, speaking to reporters after her 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Kristyna Pliskova, Williams said the suit made her feel like a superhero. She said:

I feel like a warrior wearing it, a queen from Wakanda maybe. It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves.

The suit is, however, not only fun but also functional.

She was plagued with blood clots after birthing her daughter back in September. The full body suit is known to help with circulation. Speaking on the clots, she said:

I had a lot of problems with those – I don’t know how many I have had in the past 12 months. It definitely has little functionality to it. It’s a fun suit, but it’s also functional so I’m able to play without any problems.