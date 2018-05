Big Brother Naija‘s Tobi Bakre isn’t slowing down, as he announces another endorsement deal.

He made the announcement on his Instagram, writing:

I’m glad to join @playapparel as an official brand ambassador. This is definitely a brand that is an extension of who I am as a person. so..I Look forward to some amazing work together. S/O @charlesofplay S/O @sleeq2dabone

See photos of him signing the deal below:

Photo Credit: tobibakre