BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Toddlewood Takes on the 2018 Royal Wedding! See Adorable Mini-mes of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

28.05.2018 at By 3 Comments

We can’t get over how amazing the Toddlewood crew are.

Every awards season Tricia Messeroux and her team present us with must see mini-mes of looks of the stars from the red carpet. To switch things up, the team has taken on the 2018 royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Click here if you missed the wedding.

Tricia shared photos on social media today and revealed that “This was a tough one but somebody’s gotta do it!!”

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/toddlewood

3 Comments on Toddlewood Takes on the 2018 Royal Wedding! See Adorable Mini-mes of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija