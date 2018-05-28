Toddlewood Takes on the 2018 Royal Wedding! See Adorable Mini-mes of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

We can’t get over how amazing the Toddlewood crew are.

Every awards season Tricia Messeroux and her team present us with must see mini-mes of looks of the stars from the red carpet. To switch things up, the team has taken on the 2018 royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Click here if you missed the wedding.

Tricia shared photos on social media today and revealed that “This was a tough one but somebody’s gotta do it!!”

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/toddlewood