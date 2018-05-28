BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to Honeymoon in Canada

28.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment


Newly titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to jet to Canada to have their royal honeymoon.

According to TMZ, the couple, after the royal wedding, is headed to the 6,000 sq. ft. Outlook Cabin, aka “The Royal Retreat,” in Alberta, Canada’s Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

With past guests like King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, Queen and Prince Philip, and even Bill Gates, the resort is known to be quite the royal one.

The resort is located somewhere around Jasper National Park, and it’s said that both British and Canadian security will be available during their stay.

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija