Trump announces he’ll will meet Kim Jong Un in Singapore June 12th

U.S President Donald Trump has announced that he’ll be meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12th.

Trump made this known via his Twitter handle, saying:

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

If the meeting holds, it will be the first ever meeting between a sitting U.S president and North Korean leader. Kim Jong Un first invited Trump to meet in March.