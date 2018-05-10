WATCH: White Yale Student calls Police on Black Peer for Napping in Common Room

A white graduate student at Yale called police on her black counterpart after she saw the latter napping in the common area of their campus residence.
Lolade Siyonbola posted two videos on Facebook, of the encounter which took place on Monday at Yale’s Hall of Graduate Studies in its New Haven campus.
The episode has drawn thousands of comments across various social media platforms.
Siyonbola said she was working on a paper when she fell asleep in the common area, and the white student Sarah Braasch came in, turned on the lights and said: “You’re not supposed to be sleeping here. I’m going to call the police.”
She recorded her encounter with Braasch who she said told her “I have every right to call the police. You cannot sleep in that room.”
After the police arrived, Siyonbola asked them about the complaint and one of them said: “She called us (and) said there’s somebody who appeared they weren’t … where they were supposed to be.”
When they asked for Siyonbola’s ID, she said “I deserve to be here. I pay tuition like everybody else. I’m not going to justify my existence here.”
She showed the police she had the key to her room, and also unlocked it. Another officer told her afterwards: “You’re in a Yale building and we need to make sure that you belong here.”
She later showed them her ID.
Siyonbola was questioned for about 15 minutes, and according to New York Post, police said the encounter was prolonged because her name was not spelled correctly in a database of student information. This was after two more officers arrived following the confusion.
Watch abridged version of the videos below:
A black Yale student was interrogated by cops after falling asleep in the common room
— All Def Nation (@alldefnation) May 9, 2018
CNN reports that Yale spokeswoman Karen Peart said the name on Siyonbola’s ID was her preferred name and not the same in the university records.
“We believe the Yale police who responded followed procedures. It is protocol in such circumstances for the police to ask for student (or staff) identification cards. Both students had to identify themselves.
As we do with every incident, we will be reviewing the call and the response of the police officers. Our officers are professionals who take great pride in working for Yale. They are trained on unconscious bias, de-escalation techniques, and problem solving, and seek to treat each individual with respect,” Peart said
Siyonbola added that the white student also “called the cops on my friend a few months ago for getting lost in my building.”
According to CNN, Kimberly Goff-Crews, Yale’s vice president for Student Life, in an email to students Wednesday night said she’s been “deeply troubled” by the incident.
Golf-Crews said that she’s discussing with campus police and other university staff “to better understand what exactly happened at HGS on Monday night, and how we can work together to avoid such incidents in the future.”
Personally I would say she was being rude to the police officers.
Of course they have to check ID and verify youre a student. They did that for BOTH of them.
OBEY FIRST. Fight for your right later.
Just Obey. Don’t escalate situations with a party who is the authoritative figure in the eyes of the law and who is armed.
All this arrogance on top nothing. You know you’re innocent so just comply with their requests THE FIRST TIME ROUND.
PROTECT YOUR LIFE. USE WISDOM IN ALL SITUATIONS.
Remain alive to sue the living day light out of them.
How sad is it that your only problem is her reaction to being discriminated against. This would NEVER happen to a white student. She had every right to be there and they released the entire Police Department on one woman. When the police take your I’D, you are automatically in their system and that is how they have targeted young black men for decades. Freddy Gray had “a rap sheet”, and the final arrest that took his life was “he made eye contact with police and ran”, and for that he got the death sentence. How many times have they seen a wallet or phone that looked like a gun? John Crawford was killed holding a toy because a white man saw a black man in walmart. This could have very well ended badly. The first time the bigoted woman called the cops on an innocent black man, should have been her last. How do you think she got into the common area, the building and her apartment if she didn’t belong there? If white students can walk freely without being harassed, so should a black woman who pays her tuition like everyone else. A law abiding citizen should not be harrassed and interogated for almost 20 minutes because some cannot stand the sight of someone with a different skin color. Next time, take your racist appologist bs to places like Dailymail where others share your racist view that a black person needs to just shut up and take it. Btw you idiot, she DID comply. She also had the right to ask questions and raise concern the same way the woman who called the police did, and that is how things should work in a democratic and free Country.
Of course, blame the victim.
What if Rosa Parks obeyed and stood up from her seat? Recognize the double standard, if it were a white person, they may not have ‘required’ an ID. Also, if you had watched the whole video, you wouls have seen that the lady had proven that she was a student by using her card to enter her assigned room.
sharap! until you are in that position you don’t understand. The white student has obviously seen her before and she is being an idiot for calling the police. From the article, this is not the first time she has called the cops before
Your comment is very desensitized. As a black student schooling in the system here, one will understand the frustration that comes with having to defend and prove your right every time. It’s ridiculous. It gets worse as you get up the ladder in ivy league and corporate world. Trump once requested to see Obama’s transcript and school record to see if he really attended Harvard. This was when he was president. It sounds silly but very disturbing. Never once has any of these Americans questioned Trump about his education history despite how he constantly spews out ignorance and foolishness at all times.
It’s sad how people continue to trivialize institutional racism and discrimination in the U.S. study rooms are reserved for actual students from their schools. So, for her to have access to the area, doze off in the first place means she’s a student there. And 20minutes for interogation?
There’s a deeper underlining problem. I guess, this is the new make America great again to Target black students.
U.S police officers disrespect themselves in a lot of cases now, they don’t deserve any respect. Respect is earned
You’re spot on. The arrogance and rudeness she displayed was on another level. Totally unnecessary, try to be an Internet celebrity or a pseudo ‘me too, I’m being harassed black victim’.
Let’s talk facts:
1. The white student or any student can take control of safety and security by calling authorities on a strange face. These days, safety on campuses is a huge issue. I have zero problem with that.
2. She is not a Dr or psychologist. Repeatedly calling someone insane without proof can get you sued. I hope the white girl deals with her. I think it’s called Crimen Injuria or slander or both.
3. When you go anywhere, or when the police is called, the first thing you are asked to do is identify yourself. Why is it an issue for her? Having keys to an apartment, doesn’t make you the owner. It could also mean that you perhaps know the owner who gave you keys, or you stole the keys, or have a master key. Just show the ID ffs.
4. The ID is even an invalid one. She technically has zero right to be there, or be using an expired ID. The cops were lenient with her, or were summarily bullied. Either way, she got off easy, imo.
5. Before we scream racism, what proof do we have that that occurred. I laugh in derision at the behaviour of the ‘black girl playing victim’. Her sense of entitlement is on steroids. Nothing wrong here, but her attitude. Let’s shun Sentiments and speaks with facts here. Thank you
Cocoa you’re obviously clueless and ignorant to the social issues on the USA. By the way, she wasn’t being rude, she was affirming her rights and she DID show them her ID. I don’t see where the white student showed hers but we will believe the story.
How idle and racist can you be that someone sleeping becomes a threat????? What a BITCH and What a waste of resources…..there’s another day in paradise for everyone.
Cocoa 100 percent on what you said.
Lived and schooled in the US and I still think she should have complied and showed her ID.
Then dealt with the situation afterwards.
@SERIOUSLY
Your last paragraph is very disturbing to me.
You said you have no respect for police and that respect is EARNED?
My dear, when you see that uniform it is a physical representation of the LAW.
THE LAW doesnt care if you “RESPECT” it …you better act like you do and OBEY…or be ready to face the CONSEQUENCES,
Such a dangerous analogy ….your last paragraph was.
Just because your uniform represents the law doesn’t give any right and entitlement to abuse the law. This same law is meant to protect, give equal justice regardless of skin color, ethnic and social status.
Blacks are so used to being oppressed that the thought of showing real raw emotion, feeling makes them feel bad. Many will rather stay quiet, take the abuse and sympathize with the oppressor. Always concerned about looking bad, to who? Who are you trying to please?
Stockholm syndrome. There’s been many cases where blacks complied with the law enforcement and the worst still happened.
So the victim in this case has every right to be annoyed, irritated and angry. Funny enough, she still respected the police officers.
Black people should use their Miranda rights more. Whites know the system and use it to their advantage all the time
“CNN reports that Yale spokeswoman Karen Peart said the name on Siyonbola’s ID was her preferred name and not the same in the university records.”
The name on your ID should match that name in your records. Let this be a lesson to us all
have you been to the states? There’s a reason we use our ‘preferred names’ instead of our long ass legal ones.
It does not matter if the university allows you to choose a preferred name on. school ID. If she was recording the police, they may just want to prove they are thorough. I would not have record the interaction with the police but it looks like she had thought it through.
That’s the schools fault not hers. If you issue an id with a preferred name, you should have a record of said preferred name. If it’s just a name she tells people then that’s different. I don’t even believe Yale when they say they didn’t have an aka in the system and issued a card with it. They are either lying or very incompetent
Cocoa: Your comment is very harsh.. and why NIGERIANS ARE POUNDING THEIR OWN PIKIN like pounded yams when the rest of the WORLD is supporting her.. SOME COMMENTS ESPECIALLY THAT OF COCOA is just harsh..
you have to live in her shoes to understand how RACIST AMERICA IS AND HAS ALWAYS BEEN.. NOW WITH A MORON AT THE WHITE HOUSE IT IS WORSE
I don’t think the student is mentally unstable. She is simply ignorant. She knows nothing about diversity. Am pretty sure she came from a tiny suburb and know nothing about black people except what the media tells her. So, she is suspicious and afraid of every black person. SAD.
“she is suspicious and afraid of every black person”
That Nnenne IS being mentally unstable.
She is more than ignorant she is a racist and mentally unstable person. If I were Lolade I would sue the crap out of her. Forget the police, focus on the girl and maybe people will be more cautious about calling the police for silly reasons. Nonsense.
I don’t think she was rude at all! Once I arrived home in the evening only to find my storm door glass shattered into a million pieces. Ori mi ti gbona and I know it was the stupid post office. Anyway I called the cops to make a report just in case…. so two Oyibo officers were dispatched. My garage door was open with my car inside when they arrived. They asked me what happened and I proceeded to narrate, is now for one of them to start focusing on the car and to be asking whose car it was and in whose name was it registered? Believe me say my politeness flew into the atmosphere! Apart from answering in the affirmative, I asked what that had to do with him being at my house and it’s relevance, when my storm door was broken! He backed off immediately and dropped that line of questioning. I was thinking he would ask for my registration and I was going to turn around and call the cops on his behind whether he was a cop or not! And I was NOT going to give him my registration information. Obey first indeed!
Cocoa is the typical Nigerian who is mostly ignorant about the history and reality of racism in the diaspora and all its nuances and complexities yet likes to be sharing shallow opinions upandan.
Some Nigerians are basically White Republicans, they will do any and everything to deny racism because it is not an active part of their lived reality.
Guys go easy on Cocoa.
The truth is Nigerians do not really understand racism. We are the most populous black nation on earth and very braggarty and like to announce our presence. If we see a hotel with only white people, we enter of we like the place, order, eat our food and pay our bills especially if we are in a large group. It will rarely occur to us that you won’t serve us because of the colour of our skin; to us money rules, because everyone is black where we come from and we carry our Nigerianess like a placard.
Whenever I travel, I can spot the Nigerian, we have that aura.
I used to cringe when i hear ‘black people, black struggle, etc’ and I began to work on myself because the default thinking is ‘you’re in America with plenty opportunities, Yale for that matter, no be to read your book, carry your pali go house?’ but we don’t get that for our black sisters in the ‘hamrika’, there is no other home to go to.
Youre wrong Vera, i live in the disapora. I am very aware of racism, discrimination etc. I never once justifued the white lady’s paranoia HOWEVER I won’t justify the black lady’s reaction either. Irrespective of if we are innocent or not…WE CONTROL OUR BEHAVIOUR IN THE FACE OF ADVERSITY.
What someone else does is on them ..how you react is on You.
There was an episode like this in “DEAR WHITE PEOPLE” volume 2. On campus, in the midst of all other students, and vouching for him as their classmate – still the police officer had his gun in the poor boy’s face demanding ID. Why? He is black!
Nigerians living in Nigeria don’t have an idea what black people go through daily abroad, -and especially foreigner black with a slightly different accent and slightly different mentality… Phew
What is “Siyonbola”?
…and everybody be rushing to go abroad…na wa! Baba God, na our hand we dey o!
To those who think Cocoa is being ignorant because she’s Nigerian, get off your high horses. There are many many African-Americans who feel the same way but are just too scared to say it.
African-Americans are suffering from a huge groupthink!
Why do you think the basis of your skin color automactically determines your political spectrum and your views?! That in itself is racist! Blacks can’t be republican? Says who?
Look, I lived and studied in America for 5 years. I was so intrigued by racism and studied it intensely. I am an American history buff as my school required us to study it. After taking both classes, I was so intrigued i took more and even became an American history tutor at my college.
I honestly bought into the groupthink until i moved to Europe and was able to evaluate from the outside. Stop the groupthink! Black people have the right to diversity of thought without fear of retaliation or being called a “coon”, or “Uncle Tom” Which is why i applaud Kanye for what he’s doing.
You lie! There is no way you studied american history and believe the tripe you just typed please.?
Everyone has a right to an opinion. But there are right and wrong opinions. When you’re wrong, you should keep quiet, listen, learn, and change accordingly.
Saying the victim was wrong is frankly a tone deaf and ignorant opinion. It’s doubly so when the holder of such an opinion should know better being in this case, educated, black, and with access to the internet.
It’s evident that being obedient is no guarantee of fair treatment by police. Look up the multuple stories of black people bringing out ID only to get shot in the process. So saying she should have just obeyed is willfully ignorant to be honest.
The right to an opinion does not mean your opinion is right or is worthy of further consideration.
@JUMMY
I literally just said the same thing to a colleague. This “you are cancelled if you don’t think how we think” mentality of the black community.
Some of us look at things from BOTH sides and place ourselves where we see fit. I dont have to share the same opinion as majority of black people just because I am also black.
I only align with the WORD OF GOD. I know exactly who i am and cant be cornered into a popular point of view if i dont agree with it.
There are racist black people too. But lets pretend that does not exist.
I personally do not view this particular situation as racism nor police brutality.
I’m not quick to label every dispute between a white and a black person as racism.
Confuzzled what gives you the authority to call my opinion wrong and yours right? Your opinion right? Same with me. My views have led me to believe my opinion right and yours wrong. See where I’m going with this?
Freka…you will be alright las las.
Groupthink can be silly but what Kanye said was ignorant… But you’re African and therefore see history from a continental African perspective. It was your ancestors who sold blacks to Arabs and whites. I wonder if their greed and groupthink was stupid or didn’t you learn about that during your history lessons?
I don’t need anyone to go easy on me oooo….I can handle it. In fact I like discussions.
I stand by my previous statement, I DELIBRATELY began that comment with the word PERSONALLY.
I am not ignorant to the plight of black people in America. I stated that this black student was in fact INNOCENT. However your innocence doesn’t justify BEING RUDE TO POLICE.
You may be frustrated but as an adult it is up to you to react to situations APPROPRAITELY. SIMPLY COMPLY WITH THEIR REQUESTS *IMMEDIATELY* .
That is not the TIME nor PLACE to be saying ” my ancestors built this university” ….that is why the black officer told her ” we have the right to decide if you belong here”
Show them your ID…explain the encounter you had with the white lady THEN BE QUIET till they make their verifications.
The police officers were not rude to her..they tried to reason with her. They did not man handle her. This was not a police brutality case. This was the case of a white paranoid Yale student. But NOTHING to do with police.
This is not victim blaming either. Your being a victim doesn’t justify being rude to the police or not complying immediately with their requests. They have to proof your innocence. They dont know you. They can’t take our word for it.
Opening a door witha key doesnt proof it’s your room nor that youre a student there.
DON’T BE STUBBORN.
I wont comment much on the white lady because CLEARLY she is PARANOID and was being RIDICULOUS.
The reason you’re wrong is you’re making her out to be an unreasonable maniac. That’s not what happened. She resisted the initial ID request but then complied after they explained. You don’t understand the indignity of having the police called and literally subject you to research because of something some idiot said
Slice I do. My campus police was called on me once. When they arrived, you know what i did? I complied. Gave them my ID, they realized it had been a misunderstanding, apologized and went off into the night… no biggie.
I whole heartedly concur, to me she was very very rude. The police are there to do their job don’t feed into the stereotype of the uncooperative angry black person. I’d be polite and chirpy, build a rapport with the police whilst they make whatever checks they need. I know I haven’t done anything wrong so why the agro. I’ll wait why you waste time chasing the wind.
The officers were trying to diffuse the situation and reassure her They we’re just following procedures and lolade was getting unnecessarily defensive throwing unnecessary black talk my ancestors built this place. And so?
FYI I’ve lived most of my adult life abroad both in USA and U.K. before some think it i haven’t lived the life. I have oh and the only racism I’ve encountered is from black Americans. I don’t call them African American cause to me there is very little African about them. Now i live in England. The black struggle people speak of , Me I never witness sha. But I don’t go around thinking white peoples are out to get me, if you do then of course you’re gonna be in perpetual struggle cause you’re setting yourself up to be defensive even when there is no visible enemy.
Cocoa stays spittin’ facts!
Agree again and again and again!
Tina, was the police called on you because you were simply existing in a space? If not, then it’s not the same as this.
Cocoa until it happens to you, shut up and sit down.
I hope Yale authorities take decisive action to prevent things like this from happening in the future but something tells me they won’t.
The most Yale ‘police’ could do is probe incoming calls further to verify if a visit is warranted, which in this instance wasn’t. However, the police did nothing wrong other than follow procedure, they did not harass her. Because she had key doesn’t mean she’s the owner of the room, she could have given it to a friend or a thief could have obtained her particulars… They were right to ask for ID, but I feel the call through the system was oversabi. But they probably did it because she was recording and they had to be seen to be thorough with their checks if that’s what protocol demands.
I’m curious to know what DECISIVE ACTION you propose can be taken by YALE to prevent paranoid students from calling police.
You can’t control anyone. Just as you couldnt even get me to “shut up and sit down”
ADULTING 101: CONTROL YOURSELF.
Coca but empty vessels make the loudest noise. That is why you are all over the comments repeating the same nonsense over again, even after many have tried to educate you. Notice how the only issue you still have here, is how a victim chose to defend themself, not what actually lead up to it. You are so blissfully wrapped up in your ignorance, you keep coming back to spew more. How do you go from obey to you can’t control anyone?
Decisive action might mean asking whitey to leave campus. If she’s that afraid of her fellow colleagues, she needs to go. But she wasn’t afraid. She was pissed so she called the police to harass a student that annoyed her
St look at you. So you think because she still stood by her POV she’s less educated than you? You must really think you’re something…
I think this story is taking a wrong turn with too much focus on the Nigerian lade, let’s be frank, calling the police on a simple issue like that can escalate a situation which happened. In my days we can discuss issues like this among dorm mates to agree on a consensus or wait for the next semester and apply to move to another dorm. Because even the police may not have jurisdiction to remove a student from a common room. Unless you like drama, this drama is just going to affect your studying habit so that is a dumb move by the lady. Secondly, there are growing cases that the police do not de-escalate a situation, I will not tape my experience with the police, but police should also learn to de-escalate situations and one of the reason they get crap is that they resort to aggression and the gun first, There is a video online about a police officer who came into a store saw a man at the counter put in mints into his pocket and raised his gun, the issue was that the man had paid for the mints and looking for his change. So there is a growing consensus that police training is weak on de-escalating minor non threatening situations and this may be a similar case.
For some saying they have not witnessed racism or groupthink. Donald trump won because white males vote republicans even if they do not like the candidate, the % of white males that vote republican is less than black voting democrats but it is still statistically significant. So there may be more to the issue that just group think If you have not witnessed racism maybe you lived on part of the west coast or work at a job not facing the public. Because almost every race can be racist. I worked on a phone with an accent for a long time and that is why I know, this are people abusing you or writing comments or surveys that I am chinese, indian or what have you with unspeaking crap. What goes on is people are subtle with and not direct. I will tell an African or even a black man going into sales, marketing, you have to work 1/3 or 1/2 more than the next person to succeed because you have a minor disadvantage and so we are used to be carrying heavy burden to succeed and being the good person. I consider that facts of life but it is unfair if you think deep about it.
The funny part of all this is that the white chick identifies as a feminist and a writer who writes on women empowerment.
Any black woman that does feminism and sisterhood solidarity with white women is the biggest fool on earth…how white women manipulated and used black women and women of other race as stepping stone in this feminism delusional fight ( that only favours them ) is a work of art.
white women are more racist than white men.
The white suffergetes and early feminist movement hated black women with passion and they never included them until they saw the huge success of the civil rights movement.
When push comes to shove ..they will chose race and white men..There is a reason Trump won majority of white women in the election than hillary.
Black women think being rude and and aggresive and strong ( whatever that means) and carrying feminism for head like religion will get them anywhere..nope.
The joke is on you.
As I told one of my female relation staying in USA( she called me when she had a problem with a white chick)..they were invited for questioning …I told her whenever you are in any fracas with a white woman..if she starts crying .. amplify your own crying and even add wailing.
If she starts playing the victim ( they always do) …start to play and act your own ( infact playing it before her ..the better)
Long story short ..It worked for her.
In the presence of any law agents
Tone down the shouting and aggresiveness. .Act feminine ,play the victim like them, cry, put on a victim face, record , gather evidence and sue her.
(That is why I love asian women.. .They have class ,top with that cute feminine look. )
Don’t sue the police …just sue her and the school or organisation. It reset their brain faster.
Those white chick will poke at you and find your trouble all day and
will turn around 360 in an instance to play the victim like a pro.
Anyway to the white chick ..go girl💪💪💪💪 and women power.
John, I can’t lie. There is some hard core truth in this.
Never thot I’d ever agree with you. I sha grudgingly.
John, you have a point. My problem is why are black people advised to succumb to what other people do before we can get sympathy and better listening ear.
Asian culture is very subtle. You are taught to show strength in the midst of pain, chaos and crying is a form of weakness. So, Asians are very passive aggressive. Whites are pretenders and snakes.
Why can’t African, black people just be themselves.
You see how Italians are loud, expressive and like to differentiates themselves from others. And they do it with pride. Africans should be allowed to express themselves in their truest form
*white Suffragettes*
I think it’s a really sad narrative what blacks and other people of color experience in the states. That’s not to say that these experiences do not occur here in Canada however since the inauguration of president Trump it has become more overt. Even on university campuses that are suppose to be safe spaces. I’m not particularly surprised that the despicable act of racism that Lolade Siyonbola experienced on campus is still a common place at Yale. It appears like it’s getting tougher just being black in America in 2018. Just a few weeks two black young adults were arrested for just sitting and discussing business a Starbucks in Philadelphia. Likewise, few days ago Bob Marley’s grand daughter and her friends were visited by 7 cop cars while visiting an air b n b in California. The neighbours called the cops thinking they were Bulgars. I’m here still dreaming that the day will come when MLK’s dream will come through, when our kids will live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but rather by the content of their character. The remedy for us Blacks at the point is to avoid provocation by any means and keep our eyes on the prize. – Gbolahan from Toronto