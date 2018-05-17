Uche Ogbodo celebrates Birthday with Sultry New Photos

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is celebrating her birthday today and the movie star has shared some sultry beach photos to mark the special day.
Clad in a monochrome bikini and a playful purple number, Uche is giving us serious body goals.
Check on it!
She looks amazing. Weight loss is good and that just radiates. Love Uche a lot.
I actually like most of the pictures, particularly the ones with didi, so everything else sans the first two.
She looks good
Why is she covering her middle? The. Most interesting part of the pictures ….
Pretty girl but is it only me who felt nauseated at how she just placed her hands and body in the green algae laden rocks. Kinda gros and irritating
Wrong face foundation. The first pic, her face doesn’t look right at all.