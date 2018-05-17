BellaNaija

Uche Ogbodo celebrates Birthday with Sultry New Photos

17.05.2018

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is celebrating her birthday today and the movie star has shared some sultry beach photos to mark the special day.

Clad in a monochrome bikini and a playful purple number, Uche is giving us serious body goals.

Check on it!

  • King Bae May 17, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    She looks amazing. Weight loss is good and that just radiates. Love Uche a lot.

    • The Real Oma May 17, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      I actually like most of the pictures, particularly the ones with didi, so everything else sans the first two.
      She looks good

  • Amaka May 17, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Why is she covering her middle? The. Most interesting part of the pictures ….

  • Osa May 18, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Pretty girl but is it only me who felt nauseated at how she just placed her hands and body in the green algae laden rocks. Kinda gros and irritating

  • Jade Edo babe May 18, 2018 at 3:56 am

    Wrong face foundation. The first pic, her face doesn’t look right at all.

