“I want ladies, irrespective of their size or body types, to be confident and love themselves” – Toolz officially launches Lingerie Line for Plus Size Women

Media personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren has officially launched her lingerie line for plus size women. The line called Sablier is pronounced as Sab-Lee-Ay.
Toolz who reflected on her experience growing up as a full-bodied woman further detailed her journey towards accepting her body shape and size.
She says:
The journey to accepting my body hasn’t been easy. As a curvy girl, you tend to feel out of place – my body type wasn’t the hot thing back then. I just didn’t fit in. I want ladies, irrespective of their size or body types, to be confident and love themselves, and essentially embrace their beautiful, because beauty is from within and is not dependent on what society dictates.
She further explains that it took her some time to come to a breakthrough about seeing herself through a lens of body positivity. That change in perspective was something she wanted to share, but not just through words.
Before her lingerie line launch, Toolz took a course in lingerie and swimwear design at the prestigious and award-winning London College of Fashion to get in-depth knowledge of the lingerie market, reiterated that her struggle to find brands that cater exclusively to her body size was a motivating factor in creating the Sablier brand.
She say, “A huge part of my personal journey was finding clothing, lingerie and apparel options that catered specifically to my needs as a curvy woman. I didn’t find a lot of options in Nigeria, and most often would shop when I travelled. It’s only natural that I take on the challenge of providing comfortable but attractive options for plus-size African women who struggle with finding brands that cater to them.”
See the new lookbook below.
Gorgeous! Well done Toolz and thanks for coming through for us the plus size women.
This is nice! Im not plus size but im all for women loving and celebrating their bodies.
Well done Tools
These are lovely. Welldone Toolz. God bless your hustle.
beautiful
NICEEEEEEE
Sablier….french word for hourglass. Nice, sensual name.
Excellent stuff weldone
This is really commendable! Well done.
All I see are HOT ladies. Curvy is the new sexy, confidence is the most attractive ‘makeup’ any woman can wear. Congrats Toolz baby, this is just the beginning of your success.
Well done Toolz.
She’s taken what is a pain point of a particular customer segment and met the need – easy access to the right (attractive, sensual, well fitting) products. Makes business sense. Only advice I will give is keep your costs low and ensure your profits cover them.
Amazing! Well done Toolz. This is super dope! More success to you !
Sorry I am going to disagree…… the models were trying too hard to be sexy. Then the last shot …….. cupcakes are you kidding?! Nice idea but poorly executed ……..
X, thank you. I am all for appreciating all sorts but frankly I do not see anyone (except perhaps one model) there who looks comfortable much less “sexy”. But to each her own…