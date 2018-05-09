Madame Tussauds unveils Wax Figure of Meghan Markle ahead of Royal Wedding

Madame Tussauds has unveiled a wax figure of former American actress Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19.

The was figure was at Madame Tussauds in London, England today, 9th of May and will be accessible to the public the day before their nuptials on May 19.

The official Twitter account of Madame Tussauds shared the news with a photo and a caption saying:

OMG the day has come! We’re SO excited to announce that Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon on the 19th of May! Who’s ready to hang with the royal couple? #RoyalWedding #MeghanMarkle

Check on it.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson