Davido dedicates “IF” & “Fall” plaques to his Dad

Davido dedicates "IF" & "Fall" Platinum plaques to Dad & Daughter

Nigerian superstar artist Davido had an amazing year in 2017 which resulted in him achieving Diamond & Platinum status on two of his songs respectively, IF & Fall.

The singer, who has been known to put family first, has now dedicated both plaques to his father, Adedeji Adeleke.

He posted a video of himself with his father and daughter, Hailey on his Instagram page recently with the caption, “Presenting my plaques to my Father ! Great feeling ! My daughter in the cut flexing! ❤️❤️ More plaques on the way ! 🤨💰🔥

Watch the video below:


Congratulations Davido! More wins!

Photo Credit: @davidodmw

