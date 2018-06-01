Davido dedicates “IF” & “Fall” plaques to his Dad

Nigerian superstar artist Davido had an amazing year in 2017 which resulted in him achieving Diamond & Platinum status on two of his songs respectively, IF & Fall.

The singer, who has been known to put family first, has now dedicated both plaques to his father, Adedeji Adeleke.

He posted a video of himself with his father and daughter, Hailey on his Instagram page recently with the caption, “Presenting my plaques to my Father ! Great feeling ! My daughter in the cut flexing! ❤️❤️ More plaques on the way ! 🤨💰🔥”

Watch the video below:

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Jun 1, 2018 at 9:01am PDT



Congratulations Davido! More wins!

Photo Credit: @davidodmw