Davido dedicates “IF” & “Fall” plaques to his Dad

Nigerian superstar artist Davido had an amazing year in 2017 which resulted in him achieving Diamond & Platinum status on two of his songs respectively, IF & Fall.
The singer, who has been known to put family first, has now dedicated both plaques to his father, Adedeji Adeleke.
He posted a video of himself with his father and daughter, Hailey on his Instagram page recently with the caption, “Presenting my plaques to my Father ! Great feeling ! My daughter in the cut flexing! ❤️❤️ More plaques on the way ! 🤨💰🔥”
Watch the video below:
Congratulations Davido! More wins!
Photo Credit: @davidodmw