David Oyelowo visits Scholarship Recipients in Nigeria

British actor of Nigerian descent David Oyelowo earlier in the year announced that he had provided full scholarship to five girls who survived terror in the hands of the dreaded terrorist sect, Boko Haram. The Gringo star had teamed up with the GEANCO Foundation to ensure the girls get the very best education. He is now in the country to check up on the girls’ progress.

He wrote on his Instagram page;

I’m here in my motherland to see the recipients of our @geancofdnleadership scholarship for girls. No reason not to do it in style! @nicholasjmoon is now #naija What should his Nigerian name be? I favor Olumide. You?

The foundation also shared photos of the actor on his day with the girls in Abuja.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @davidoyelowo/@geancofdn