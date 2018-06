The One Music Africa Fest yearly showcase is holding in London today and as expected, the stars have been trooping in for some days now.

The stars present in London for the show include 2Baba, Banky W, Sarkodie, Skales, DJ Spinall, Nasty C, Diamond Platnumz, Cassper Nyovest, Ebuka, Kizz Daniel and many more.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @oneafrica_musicfest