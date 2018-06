As part of the preparations for tonight’s One Africa Music Fest show in London, an artists welcome party was held last night with all the top stars in attendance.

As part of their winning from the Pepsi Challenge while in the house, Big Brother Naija 3 contestants Leo & Ifu Ennada were also present at the venue alongside stars like 2Baba, Cassper Nyovest, Stonebwoy, J.J. Okocha and more.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @oneafrica_musicfest