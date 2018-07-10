10 Years and going Strong! Remy Ma and Papoose Renew their Wedding Vows

American rapper Remy Ma and her husband Papoose during this weekend renewed their wedding vows. The couple who have been married for 10 years decided to celebrate this milestone with close family and friends in an intimate setting.

Remy Ma wore a custom handmade bridal gown designed with Chantilly lace and pastel butterflies applique with removal full skirt by Karen Sabag. She paired this with Sophia Webster shoes.

She excitedly shared on her Instagram page, “This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you💋 We’ve known each other 13 years & been married a decade😍 we renewed our vows amongst our closest friends and family members. It was a small, intimate setting and one of the most precious moments of my life…thank you Husband, u always make me happy.”

Her love Papoose also shared, “Was very important for me to renew my wedding vows with my #queen Our marriage has been the best 10 years of my life! Needed to reassure her that I still worship the ground she walks on. I would advise all married couples to do it! It’s a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner.”

We wish them more years of love together!

Credit @remyma