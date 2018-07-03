BellaNaija

The BN Style Recap: These BellaStylistas are making Boss Moves

03.07.2018

Hi BellaNaijarians,

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African lifestyle website!

Go through this post, and click on the title links for more on the topic. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

Get Your Votes In!

Our Top Beauty Instagrams This Week, July 1st: Who Was Your Fave?

Best Dressed of the Week, July 1st: Who Killed It In The Style Stakes?

#BellaStylista: Issue 34 | Issa Print Party!

See Inside Bonang Matheba’s Unexpectedly Industrial Waterfall Country Village Home

Bonang Matheba Looks Incredible As She Speaks on Being Brave, Owning Your Magnificence & Why She Loves Nigeria So Much on SABC3’s Real Talk

 

Ice Queen! Niniola shines on the Cover of Vanguard Allure

We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Osas Ighodaro Ajibade’s Blanck Magazine Cover

Look Out World – This Nigerian Model Is Taking Over!

The Real Reason GQ South Africa Can’t Get Enough Of Trevor Stuurman

Dimeji Alara Is The New Fashion Director of ELLE South Africa!

How To Style The Nike Nigeria World Cup Fanny Pack – According to Sharon Ojong

Chioma Ikokwu Inspires Our Next Date Night Outfit

Check out Davido’s BET Awards 2018 Weekend Style Diary

It’s Always a Style Moment when Jane Michael Ekanem wears Jane Michael Collection

Chanel Ambrose gives us 4 Fabulous Date Night Looks for the Plus Size BellaStylista

From Russia With Love! Minnie Dlamini’s Moscow Travel Diary

It’s Official! The Jackie Aina x Too Faced ‘Born This Way’ Foundation Range is Here!

Make Your Old Mules Trendy Again With This DIY By Miss Enocha

You Need To Try These 5 Fulani-Inspired Hairstyles Now!

See All The FOMO-Inducing Moments From The Bobbi Brown Beauty Hangout!

#JLOxInglot Comes To Lagos! Here’s What It Really Looks Like On Two Nigerian Women

Moët Moments in Nairobi: A Peek Inside the Après Midi Delight Event in Kenya

We’re Here For Nancy Isime’s Fearless It-Girl Style

These African Stars Won Red Carpet Style At #NBAAwards2018

Destiny Connect Magazine’s July 2018 Issue Celebrates This Fabulous 52-Year-Old Professor!

Prepare to be Obsessed with Deborah Vanessa’s Uber Chic Charlotte Prive Look

Bold & Beautiful! Check Out Thembsie Matu’s Cover For BONA Magazine July 2018 Issue

Outfit Inspiration – Afua Rida is Kaftan Casj in this Look

Calling All London #BellaStylistas – Lisa Folawiyo and AAKS Are Coming To Town!

Chioma Ikokwu, OG Okonkwo, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun & Ozinna Anumudu Totally School Us on How to Look Like A Bag Of Money

Get that Daytime Glow with Jackie Aina’s “No Makeup” Makeup Tutorial

Kwesta Dakar Talks to GQ South Africa about Promoting Fearlessness and Storytelling with his Music

These African Stars Stole the Show on the #BETAwards2018 Red Carpet

This Estare-Approved Wedding Guest Outfit Honestly Looks SO Good

Mimi Onalaja Takes Us Inside Tommy Hilfiger’s Star-Studded Collection Launch Event

Streetwear, Street Vibe – See the Sanusi Lagos ‘Against All Odds’ Lookbook

Stop Everything: Angolan Brand Fiu Negru’s New Collection is The Best Thing You’ll See this Week

She’s Deluxe Has An Ultra Feminine Collection All Ladies Will Love!

Russell Solomon’s Debut Collection is a Re-Imagination Of Childhood Memories

You’ll Covet Everything From Jewel Jemila’s Latest Collection!

Stand out in Bibian’s Debut Collection – ‘Fashion Becomes Her’

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com today!

