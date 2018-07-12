BellaNaija

2000-year-old Sarcophagus discovered in Egypt

A giant sarcophagus dating back 2000 years ago has been discovered in Egypt alongside an alabaster head.

According to Sky News, the sarcophagus measures 265cm (104in) long, 185cm (72in) tall, and 165cm (65in) wide, making it the largest ever discovered in the city of Alexandria.

The sarcophagus was found 5 metres deep in the ground after an ancient tomb from the Ptolemaic period was discovered during a construction dig.

Archaeologists are yet to open the coffin to see what’s inside, but it is assumed the alabaster head could represent the owner of the tomb which dates back to between 305 and 30 BCE.

Photo Credit: Egypt Ministry of Antiquities/ Sky News

  • adelegirl July 12, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Heeyyy!!! Don’t open it o! Hian!

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • aunty July 12, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      na them do reap the consequences! lol… too much “feem” looool

      Love this! 3 Reply
  • Samira July 15, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Wow wat a great discovery.

    Love this! 2 Reply
