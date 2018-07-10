Adesua Etomi & Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled as Brand Ambassadors for H2Oh

Friends that get endorsement deals together, stay together forever!
Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu have just been unveiled as the latest brand ambassadors for the brand H2Oh.
Ebuka shared the exciting news on his Instagram page accompanied with a photo of him and Susu, with the caption:
Proud and extremely humbled to be joining the H2Oh family… Also super excited that we can finally share this news with you guys!!!
Are you following @h2oh_naija yet?Better join the movement o!!! Cos #WaterIsGonnaBeJealous
#BrandAmbassadors
#H2Oh
Congrats guys!