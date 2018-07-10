Anticipate! Naija Girls Yvonne Orji & Luvvie Ajayi are teaming up for a “Jesus and Jollof” Podcast

If you love Yvonne Orji, and if you love Luvvie Ajayi, here’s some great news… They are teaming up for a podcast!

The new podcast, which will kick off on the 11th of July, is called Jesus and Jollof!

According to them, the first season of Jesus and Jollof explores their stories, as Nigerian women who grew up in the United States. Why “Jesus and Jollof?” Those are the two things they cannot do without. Besides, the other option was “2 Goat Queens.”

A statement from them reads:

Being artists was not the plan, but how did it happen for us? From hilarious discussions about our squad to the pains of the glow up, we bring our hearts and humor to Jesus and Jollof!

