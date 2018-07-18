BellaNaija

Atiku says he’ll end Boko Haram “within the shortest possible time” if Elected

18.07.2018

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President and 2019 presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar has said he’ll end the Boko Haram insurgency if he’s elected.

Punch reports that Atiku said this on Tuesday while addressing supporters at the Forshams Hall, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Nigeria ended its civil war in only two and a half years despite the thick forest in the South-East. I wonder why the war against insurgency took us nine years; there must be something wrong somewhere.

If elected, I will not allow any commander to tell me stories, we must end insurgency within the shortest possible time because the insurgency has crippled everything in the North-East.

The former VP attended the event with the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Senator Gbenga Daniel.

  • sirOscie. July 18, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Good to see this huge support from the Borno people despite the failure of government and security in the state.
    A good product, markets itself and Atiku Abubakar has shown Nigerians he has all it takes to get Nigeria working and most importantly protect live snad properities of Nigerians.
    #Atiku2019………..

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Chibaby July 18, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Ummmm, Baba, we have sort of heard this one before, but okay. carry on !

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • SmashingM July 18, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Tell us how you intend doing it. The time is long gone for empty promises and nonsense poin agendas. Tell us ‘how’ not ‘what”.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • keke driver July 18, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Thank you, we’ve heard this before, all we need is for you to tell us HOW you’re gonna be able to do it.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Lee July 18, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Shortest possible time is no time oga

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • jojo July 18, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    “Shortest possible time”
    What does that mean? Nigerians must all look dumb to you politicians

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Ogwashi July 18, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Don’t mind the internet comment merchant praising a vague election promise…you can’t be any different from gej and the rest

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Razz N Bougie July 18, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    They don come again! 😐

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Authentic Sunshine July 18, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Nooooooo we no want o. They have come. In all the 4 years you, boko haram is all you’ll be ending? Why not try ending it now and prove you re the guy who delivers…
    Please Say No To: I Will Do This OR The bloody Other…….We need a full plan, deliverables and timelines. Only God creates and brings onto existence what weren’t.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • nnenne July 19, 2018 at 3:38 am

    Why not end it now?
    Why wait to become a president?
    Let your deeds speak for you
    Start with the negotiations now!!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • carlos July 19, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Are you not from the North East? So you are waiting to be President to help your kindred. This was how we waited for this skeleton now in Aso Rock, with no track record of achievement only to set us back 10 years

    Love this! 5 Reply
