Atiku says he’ll end Boko Haram “within the shortest possible time” if Elected

Former Vice President and 2019 presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar has said he’ll end the Boko Haram insurgency if he’s elected.

Punch reports that Atiku said this on Tuesday while addressing supporters at the Forshams Hall, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Nigeria ended its civil war in only two and a half years despite the thick forest in the South-East. I wonder why the war against insurgency took us nine years; there must be something wrong somewhere. If elected, I will not allow any commander to tell me stories, we must end insurgency within the shortest possible time because the insurgency has crippled everything in the North-East.

The former VP attended the event with the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Senator Gbenga Daniel.