Atiku says he’ll end Boko Haram “within the shortest possible time” if Elected

Former Vice President and 2019 presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar has said he’ll end the Boko Haram insurgency if he’s elected.
Punch reports that Atiku said this on Tuesday while addressing supporters at the Forshams Hall, Maiduguri, Borno State.
Nigeria ended its civil war in only two and a half years despite the thick forest in the South-East. I wonder why the war against insurgency took us nine years; there must be something wrong somewhere.
If elected, I will not allow any commander to tell me stories, we must end insurgency within the shortest possible time because the insurgency has crippled everything in the North-East.
The former VP attended the event with the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Senator Gbenga Daniel.
Good to see this huge support from the Borno people despite the failure of government and security in the state.
A good product, markets itself and Atiku Abubakar has shown Nigerians he has all it takes to get Nigeria working and most importantly protect live snad properities of Nigerians.
#Atiku2019………..
Ummmm, Baba, we have sort of heard this one before, but okay. carry on !
Tell us how you intend doing it. The time is long gone for empty promises and nonsense poin agendas. Tell us ‘how’ not ‘what”.
Thank you, we’ve heard this before, all we need is for you to tell us HOW you’re gonna be able to do it.
Shortest possible time is no time oga
“Shortest possible time”
What does that mean? Nigerians must all look dumb to you politicians
Don’t mind the internet comment merchant praising a vague election promise…you can’t be any different from gej and the rest
They don come again! 😐
Nooooooo we no want o. They have come. In all the 4 years you, boko haram is all you’ll be ending? Why not try ending it now and prove you re the guy who delivers…
Please Say No To: I Will Do This OR The bloody Other…….We need a full plan, deliverables and timelines. Only God creates and brings onto existence what weren’t.
Why not end it now?
Why wait to become a president?
Let your deeds speak for you
Start with the negotiations now!!
Are you not from the North East? So you are waiting to be President to help your kindred. This was how we waited for this skeleton now in Aso Rock, with no track record of achievement only to set us back 10 years