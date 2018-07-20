AXA Mansard launches First Responders Service for On the Spot Assistance to Retail Motor Insurance Users

In line with its commitment to enhance customer experience, AXA Mansard Plc, a member of AXA Group; the global leader in insurance and asset management, has launched the first responder service which aims to support customers whose vehicles are insured with the company whenever they are involved in road accidents.

The First Responder Service is an initiative meant to provide immediate assistance to customers on AXA Mansard’s retail motor insurance plan right at the scene of an accident. The service also aims to reduce turnaround time for service delivery to customers.

With the introduction of the new service, customers with vehicles worth a minimum of N3,000,000 (Three million Naira) will have access to trained First Responder Officers. The First Responder Officers will provide on-the-spot assistance to eligible customers at the scene of an accident, assess damage to customers’ vehicles and start the claims settlement process with a view to concluding it rapidly.

Commenting about this new service, Divisional Director, Retail Solutions, AXA Mansard Insurance, Rashidat Adebisi said “We are delighted to introduce AXA First Responder service to our motor insurance subscribers. Customer experience is very important to us and we are ensuring that we provide services that would be customer oriented. The service would help our customers to get both service and support in the event of a road traffic accident. We assure our customers that they would receive the needed support as they navigate their ways around town.”

According to her, “With the First Responder service, eligible customers will have access to the First Responder Officers who will provide on-the-spot assistance to them should they be involved in an accident. This is another benefit of being on the AXA Mansard comprehensive motor insurance plan. The First Responder Officers will be accessible to customers between the hours of 7:00am and 7:00pm on weekdays; and access to the service is absolutely free. The service is currently only available in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, Ikeja, and Surulere areas in Lagos with a view to expand.”

AXA Mansard was recently recognized as the Outstanding Insurance Brand of the Year by the Marketing Edge Brand and Advertising Excellence Award for her innovative solutions within the Nigerian insurance industry in the areas of pensions, investment, health and protection.

