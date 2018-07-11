BellaNaija

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu reveals she met Ebuka on Twitter

Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

There seems to be a general pattern emerging among our favourite celebrities and how they actually met their significant others.

Singer Banky W had revealed in 2017 that he slid into his wife Adesua Etomi‘s DM and asked if they could be friends.

It has now been revealed that Banky’s friend Ebuka Obi-Uchendu did the same, as his wife, Cynthia, just disclosed they met on Twitter.

Cynthia was asked on her
Instagram story how she met her husband, and she answered: Twitter.

In a response to another question, Cynthia disclosed that Ebuka sent the first text.

  • Me July 12, 2018 at 3:36 am

    With all his shakara na for Twitter him find wife….pstchwwwww

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • Fact July 12, 2018 at 5:41 am

      Story…..the destination is what counts. As long as they are happy who cares? Hater.

      Love this! 80 Reply
      • Me July 12, 2018 at 1:36 pm

        You are a fool… not everyone that state their mind is a hater

        Love this! 19 Reply
    • Seriously July 12, 2018 at 2:42 pm

      Twitter, Facebook and other social media is a good platform to meet. It can be fake on there at times but you have an idea and get to meet different people from different walk of life thst you will never come across in your small circle of friends and environment. You take your time to observe, watch then make a move. You feel connected in a different way.
      I met one of my closest friend and mentor on Facebook.

      Love this! 23 Reply
  • Ayodele July 12, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    You can meet your significant other anywhere there’s no rule to this

    Love this! 22 Reply
