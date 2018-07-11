Cynthia Obi-Uchendu reveals she met Ebuka on Twitter

There seems to be a general pattern emerging among our favourite celebrities and how they actually met their significant others.

Singer Banky W had revealed in 2017 that he slid into his wife Adesua Etomi ‘s DM and asked if they could be friends.

It has now been revealed that Banky’s friend Ebuka Obi-Uchendu did the same, as his wife, Cynthia, just disclosed they met on Twitter.

Cynthia was asked on her

Instagram story how she met her husband, and she answered: Twitter.

In a response to another question, Cynthia disclosed that Ebuka sent the first text.