Fayose cries as he alleges AIG, MOPOL were Ordered to Kill Him

Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has accused the police of attempting to kill him, adding that the AIG and MOPOL were ordered to kill him, while also accusing a policeman of slapping and shooting at him.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier in the day shared photos of the governor claiming that he had been teargassed by the police.

Fayose was seen sitting on the floor in the photos, having his eyes rinsed out with water.

The governor, in a party rally afterwards, has accused a policeman of slapping and shooting at him.

He also pleaded with the international community, asking that they intervene and claiming that several members of the PDP have been arrested.

Speaking to journalists after the rally, Fayose repeated his allegations before beginning to cry.

Watch him speak