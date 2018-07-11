PDP says Governor Fayose has been Teargassed by Policemen in Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has shared that the Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose‘s office has been taken over by security officials.
Sharing photos on their Twitter, the party said the state governor Fayose was teargassed by armed policemen.
Ekiti 2018: Happening now at the Ekiti State government house, Ado Ekiti. Security operatives on the instructions of President
@MBuhari has taken over @GovAyoFayose’s office. Teargassed him and pulling him on the floor. See images below. Template for 2019 Elections @WhiteHouse
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) July 11, 2018
Fayose had previously shared photos on his Twitter of the armed policemen waiting outside his office building.
This is the entrance to Ekiti Govt House now blocked by gun wielding mobile policemen. The plan is to prevent our victory walk slated for today but we will remain undeterred. Power of God and the people will prevail over Federal Power.
Heavy shooting now going on in front of Ekiti Govt house by armed policemen brought by the APC.
#EkitiDecide2018
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) July 11, 2018
I personally dont believe it. This is an act. They should show more videos and pictures. when it blows up, the hungry common man will pay the price, and Fayose will return to the UK jejely.
These silly polithiefcians are trying to sow seeds that will reap bad fruit.
Lollllllll. Fayose deserves an Oscar for this acting. Mr Dino is definitely a learner. Of every body there, the tear gas singled fayose out, and poured it’s content on him….wonderful!!! The annoying thing about this performance is that, educated pple will fall for this gimmick
Just like educated people fell flatly for the 2014/2015 Buhari packaging. Nothing else beats that much stupidity.