PDP says Governor Fayose has been Teargassed by Policemen in Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has shared that the Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose‘s office has been taken over by security officials.

Sharing photos on their Twitter, the party said the state governor Fayose was teargassed by armed policemen.

Ekiti 2018: Happening now at the Ekiti State government house, Ado Ekiti. Security operatives on the instructions of President @ MBuhari has taken over @ GovAyoFayose’s office. Teargassed him and pulling him on the floor. See images below. Template for 2019 Elections @ WhiteHouse

Ekiti 2018: Happening now at the Ekiti State government house, Ado Ekiti. Security operatives on the instructions of President @MBuhari has taken over @GovAyoFayose’s office. Teargassed him and pulling him on the floor. See images below. Template for 2019 Elections @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/5myTMZXwvU — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) July 11, 2018

Fayose had previously shared photos on his Twitter of the armed policemen waiting outside his office building.

This is the entrance to Ekiti Govt House now blocked by gun wielding mobile policemen. The plan is to prevent our victory walk slated for today but we will remain undeterred. Power of God and the people will prevail over Federal Power. Heavy shooting now going on in front of Ekiti Govt house by armed policemen brought by the APC.

#EkitiDecide2018

This is the entrance to Ekiti Govt House now blocked by gun wielding mobile policemen. The plan is to prevent our victory walk slated for today but we will remain undeterred. Power of God and the people will prevail over Federal Power. pic.twitter.com/NXhWKZuckP — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) July 11, 2018

See the photos

Photo Credit: @officialPDPnig