Chude Jideonwo has a word for President Buhari & VP Osinbajo

11.07.2018 at By 4 Comments

Media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo has joined the #EnoughisEnough protest against the killings happening across the country.

Writing on his Facebook, Chude condemned the killings and asked that President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice Yemi Osinbajo act to stop them.

Chude asked how they are able to campaign for another term in office when they have both “failed so terribly.”

I was so sad to miss the #StopTheKillings #NigerianLivesMatter protest last week. I was so grateful there was an encore today. I am here demanding that @MBuhari and @ProfOsinbajo do their job and end these killings. How can you campaign for re-election when you have already failed so terribly, both of you? Enough is enough. We march to make our verdict clear. We march to make our voices ring clearly and unambiguously. We march.

  • Kosi July 12, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Maybe, just maybe Chude, we just might forgive you for imposing him on us in the 1st place. But yes, thank you for lending your voice.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • nnenne July 12, 2018 at 2:30 am

    Makes sense!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • I_I July 12, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Still not buying the act Chude . . .

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Dora July 13, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Yes please. More of this! Where are all our celebrities please? Musicians, actors, TV personalities etc? It’s time to use your various platforms!

    Love this! 8 Reply
