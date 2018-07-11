Chude Jideonwo has a word for President Buhari & VP Osinbajo

Media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo has joined the #EnoughisEnough protest against the killings happening across the country.

Writing on his Facebook, Chude condemned the killings and asked that President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice Yemi Osinbajo act to stop them.

Chude asked how they are able to campaign for another term in office when they have both “failed so terribly.”

I was so sad to miss the #StopTheKillings #NigerianLivesMatter protest last week. I was so grateful there was an encore today. I am here demanding that @MBuhari and @ProfOsinbajo do their job and end these killings. How can you campaign for re-election when you have already failed so terribly, both of you? Enough is enough. We march to make our verdict clear. We march to make our voices ring clearly and unambiguously. We march.