H2oh! announces Adesua Etomi & Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as Brand Ambassadors! #WaterIsGonnaBeJealous

11.07.2018 at By 5 Comments

Check out the exciting new ad featuring award winning  actress, Adesua Etomi and one of Nigeria’s fashion icon, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Water’s Gonna Be Jealous of H2oh!

H2oh! is a sparkling flavoured water, packed with a refreshing taste that gives you a zest for life.

 

 

The new H2oh! comes in two vibrant fruity flavours; Lemon and Lime for that delighting fruity taste and tangerine for a burst of citrus goodness.

Check out the exciting new ad featuring H2Oh! Brand ambassadors, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Adesua Etomi


Do not be surprised cos water’s gonna be jealous

Follow H2oh Naija on Facebook, @H20h_Naija on Instagram and Twitter for more exciting updates.

—————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

5 Comments on H2oh! announces Adesua Etomi & Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as Brand Ambassadors! #WaterIsGonnaBeJealous
  • Nina July 11, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Could the acting be more real? hahaha

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Annebot July 11, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      Go and act your own! hehehe

      Love this! 17 Reply
    • mz_danielz July 12, 2018 at 9:40 am

      But Adesua can’t act now. Her mannerisms and expressions are always the same.

      The powers that be have decided to sell her to us as a sweetheart and power actress so we have to ‘aww’ and say that she’s the best thing to ever come out from Nigeria; either that or you are labeled a hater.

      So because I’m not a hater, I’ll say ‘awwww, this ad is sooooo beautiful. I mean Pepsico always does wonderful advertising but this is the best from their stables because it’s Adesua; I mean she brought a light and freshness to this. I’ll stop drinking water hence forth’.

      PS: BN won’t post this comment, Adesua is on their list of untouchables

      Love this! 37 Reply
  • Marsala July 11, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    love the ad!

    Love this! 24 Reply
