H2oh! announces Adesua Etomi & Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as Brand Ambassadors! #WaterIsGonnaBeJealous

Check out the exciting new ad featuring award winning actress, Adesua Etomi and one of Nigeria’s fashion icon, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
Water’s Gonna Be Jealous of H2oh!
H2oh! is a sparkling flavoured water, packed with a refreshing taste that gives you a zest for life.
The new H2oh! comes in two vibrant fruity flavours; Lemon and Lime for that delighting fruity taste and tangerine for a burst of citrus goodness.
Do not be surprised cos water’s gonna be jealous
Could the acting be more real? hahaha
Go and act your own! hehehe
But Adesua can’t act now. Her mannerisms and expressions are always the same.
The powers that be have decided to sell her to us as a sweetheart and power actress so we have to ‘aww’ and say that she’s the best thing to ever come out from Nigeria; either that or you are labeled a hater.
So because I’m not a hater, I’ll say ‘awwww, this ad is sooooo beautiful. I mean Pepsico always does wonderful advertising but this is the best from their stables because it’s Adesua; I mean she brought a light and freshness to this. I’ll stop drinking water hence forth’.
PS: BN won’t post this comment, Adesua is on their list of untouchables
The sarcasm!
love the ad!