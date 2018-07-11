H2oh! announces Adesua Etomi & Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as Brand Ambassadors! #WaterIsGonnaBeJealous

Check out the exciting new ad featuring award winning actress, Adesua Etomi and one of Nigeria’s fashion icon, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Water’s Gonna Be Jealous of H2oh!

H2oh! is a sparkling flavoured water, packed with a refreshing taste that gives you a zest for life.

The new H2oh! comes in two vibrant fruity flavours; Lemon and Lime for that delighting fruity taste and tangerine for a burst of citrus goodness.

Check out the exciting new ad featuring H2Oh! Brand ambassadors, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Adesua Etomi

Do not be surprised cos water’s gonna be jealous

Follow H2oh Naija on Facebook, @H20h_Naija on Instagram and Twitter for more exciting updates.

—————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content