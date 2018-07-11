Dangote talks Nigeria’s Lack of Visionary Leadership, Plans to buy Arsenal & looking for a Wife in New Interview

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote sat for an interview with Financial Times where he discussed everything from building a new refinery to wanting a new bride.
On his 108-foot yacht, Mariya, on the Lagos Lagoon, Dangote discussed building his $12 billion refinery, which, when completed, will process 650,000 barrels of oil a day, “a third of every drop Nigeria produces and approaching 1 per cent of planetary production.”
Dangote, who described the project as “crazy,” said he knows constructing it will make him a lot of enemies.
You can’t just come and remove food from their table and think they’re just going to watch you doing it.
They will try all sorts of tricks. This is a very, very tough society. Only the toughest of the tough survive here.
When he’s done with the project, Dangote wants to allow himself a small indulgence: buying Arsenal Football Club, which he suuports and believes is worth about $2 billion.
I love Arsenal and I will definitely go for it.
When I buy it, I have to bring it up to the expectations of our supporters.
Once I have finished with that headache (building the refinery), I will take on football.
Then there’s also the issue of finding a companion, which he’s on the lookout for. He said:
I’m not getting younger. Sixty years is no joke.
But it doesn’t make sense to go out and get somebody if you don’t have the time. Right now, things are really, really very busy, because we have the refinery, we have the petrochemicals, we have the fertiliser, we have the gas pipeline.
It’s been often rumoured that the businessman intends to go into politics. Although Dangote mentioned nothing of the sort, he did say what he thinks about Nigerian leaders.
Nigeria has always had a lack of visionary leadership.
Read the full interview on Financial Times.
Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME
Pls come and get me, I don’t mind your lack of time.
But he’s been dating Sylvia Nduka for a while….
@Marsala- That’s where we women get it so WRONG. Dating for a man is not a problem. He can date you for years and still not see you as his wife. If and the operative word here is if…if he is really dating, the lady in question needs to shine her eyes well and take this as a sign and move on because clearly he doesn’t see her as his wife.
Love your response Tola
Word! When dating becomes too long the tendency is that marriage may not be on the cards. Alhaji @Zarithebosslady is single, Short courtship. January 2019 invite me to the wedding..
Dangote pls I am available, I’m a, I’m available. Call Me. I am available, I’m a, I’m available
Dangote pls I’m available, I’m a, I’m available. Call Me. I’m available, I’m a, I’m available. Call Me.
Ah Madam Vera, it haff do na. Trust me, he’s going to read your comment and call you. Lol
who in their right mind is “moving on” from Dangote. lol unless he is beating you or throws you out abeg siddon there.
OMG! @mya…my chest!!!…. As in.. Move on to where nah… We die there!!! 😆😆😆
first ask the other wives what happened before you carry your materialistic ass and enter one chance ….you think he’s been single for so many years for lack of women????..plus he most def will end up with a lady from the north
Thank you o, the comments are just embarrassing, all because of money.
@omomo (and Elle), I believe the nature of the comments were in obvious JEST! Nonetheless, interesting how you apparently automatically presume that Aliko had been the problem and not the “other wives”. SMDH
Men are so self absorbed, and entitled. So, he thinks he’s God’s gift to women. Bad behavior, character, habits they are not willing to improve on but want someone who will take his s*it. Well I don’t blame him, women have made it too easy. Dangote is basically looking for a dumb woman, who will clean up his image, be there whenever he needs her, who will play more of a subservient role.
You see how Melania is to Trump. But at least he’s married and has money right smh
SERIOUSLY! He’s God’s gift to some women, and some women (and hopefully for him, ultimately one woman) would be God’s gift to him. If he’s not your taste, keep it moving and go find your own, rather than bore us with the unnecessary militant feminizing. Not everything calls for an agenda (or in this case, agendum).
Abeg where I for take find application form for the job?
visionary leadership you say… but you’re part of the problem! though you may be known for being an Entrepreneur but some of us know your well involved in politics sponsoring those leaders you can easily manipulate and bend policies so you capitalist benefit at the verge of crippling the country!
Dear sir. A. Dangote, you’re 100% correct about “Nigeria Lacked of Visionary Leadership”!
Sir, beside the multiple companies you own, and you are planning to buy more; ARSENAL $£€ Wahoo! more grease to your success.
Please in all these multiple plans you’ve mapped down; I would like you to squeeze me in and invest on me by assisting me with some finance to procure “Exquiste French/ Italian Restaurant” for Banquet and Food Service Operation in Nigeria.
PROFESSIONAL SKILL:
▪ I have Diploma in Professional Cooking.
▪ Experience in French and Italian cousins.
▪ Passionate, very mature willing to learn and grow, have Vision and Leadership skills, passionate about achieving challenges that allows meaning contribution to a business success.
▪ I am trustworthy, dependable, punctual, and able to use own initiative.
☆☆ I would like to give back to the community and enjoy the joy of giving back to Goodwill.
I hope to receive a favourable response from you which will give me the opportunity to build a rewarding career.
Thank you. And l asked your Guardian Angels to confirm and grant you the opportunity to meet someone special #wife, #Soulmate, for your own heart desire, approval and acceptance. Amen.
Sincerely.
Dating Sylvia Nduka?
Rumour mongers!!!
But rumour also has it that Sylvia got pregnant and birthed a child for Alhadji o. Or was it…
A good Igbo woman is the best for him. Something about Igbo women and how they turn a house into a home. and no I am not Igbo just saying.