France are the 2018 #WorldCup Champions!

15.07.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 16 Comments
Well done France. Well done Croatia. What a magnificent tournament. Deschamps – winner as a player and now a Manager. When does the football season start again? 😂
Croatia was so impressive in this tournament, but France had the experience. Great world cup, will so much miss watching the matches. Victory is sooo sweet.
See the way the two presidents (France, Croatia) warmly hugged all the players. I don’t see any British leader doing that had they won, very stuck up snobbish bunch. Coming home ko, coming home ni. Hehehe.
P.S.- I didn’t realise Croatia had a female president. Nice.
There’s a Prime Minister who’s the Head of Government.
The existence of a Prime minister still doesn’t change the fact that she is the president of Croatia.
Croatia’s President has a likeable personality. What a woman! Western politicians have the milk of human kindness oh. Macron is a gentleman! Hugs and kisses after the game- good sportmanship. How did I end up in Nigeria? Hell hole!
The French are generally affectionate. Kisses and hugs are ways of greeting. Some parts of France may give 2 kisses as a welcome greeting, Others give 3 or 4 -depending on the région 😊
That’s what you think!
kisses and hugs is not limited to the French.
The french only give kisses to people considered as known-to-them amicably or their friends. Otherwise, it is handshakes, just like around the world.
In fact, the French will see you as strange if you extend your cheek towards them for a kiss if they do not know you and hence treat you like you are crazy.
I live with my family in france since 2008, and my hubby is and step kids are pure french. And apart from this, I know the culture like the back of my hands, you won’t even get the passport through naturalization if you do not know these simple things.
But how did sportsmanship & the presidents being likeable degenerate into Nigeria is a hellhole????
Please leave naija alone,every country has their bad sides and stop comparing us to countriez that are way older than nigeria biko. If you so much hate nigeria you can break off its not by force. The problem with nigeria is youths with wrong mindsets like yours.
Na kiss and hug u want chop. French people will kill you finish, bury you and still be kissing you. Very corrupt people and country. All the African countries they colonized are the worst African countries.
Na today oyibo people dey use Africans, all African players yet one of the most racist country towards blacks
Very true my dear. The french are very hostile towards black people or feel superior to other cultures even when they are years behind in their thinking.
If it wasn’t for football/sports, I bet those black guys would be constantly suppressed in their various jobs or community. The french are highly opinionated even though stupidly linear, non-aspirational with no big dreams like Americans for example, generally live poorly, backward corporate culture(paper culture), bureaucracy, forever bitter and angry people( not sure I know any other countries where people complain as much/ even for the most basic and useless thing) etc
France is definitely what people think it is. Not like other countries don’t have their issues but trust me, France gets away because people have been brainwashed towards them.
@ Lola ..true. We are all different with different issues as well as they have what I would term a closed culture/ system.Reason why they are not lots of blacks in top positions like one finds in the US and the like.
I personally think most Westerners (not all) genuinely see themselves as superior but with environments where ‘Race’ can be confronted and debated , some of them pipe low and go with the flow they find themselves in. French culture makes them come across as poor but I see that as ‘living within your means syndrome’/anti -capitalist system. That said, who dem superiority complex epp as India relegates them to 6th position on world economy?
I wish Croatia won, nothing spoil sha. Congrats France, well played!
Was rooting for Croatia but still they did well This was an European world cup all the finalist Belgium England Croatia France. I ran to Google when I saw the Croatian president, fine lady
Congratulations to the Croatia team! They are total role model players for the youth who dream of one day playing for the World Cup! I applaud them and their love of playing for their country!
We quarrel and argue about everything. smh