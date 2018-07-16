Learn how to apply for A Study Visa! Join Jules Pringle-Taylor from University of Leicester on Saturday, July 21st

The University of Leicester is ranked 159th in the world (Times Higher Education 2018), 34th in both the Complete University Guide 2019 and Times/Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018. Every year we welcome new students from across the globe – more than 4,000 international students from 110 countries study with us.The vibrant, multicultural city of Leicester is our home and our campus is within easy reach to London by train.

WAEC English accepted instead of IELTS

Flexible fee payments

Smoother visa processesfor Postgraduate applications (UKVI Tier 4 Visa Pilot)

22-28% Guaranteed Automatic Discounts available for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Engineering, Computer Science, Chemistry, Geology and Geography courses

LLM Law 15% Guaranteed Automatic Discounts

10% Family Loyalty Discount if a sibling, spouse or a parent has graduated from a full time campus based course

Guaranteed accommodation when booked before 1st September 2018

Jules Pringle-Taylor, International Officer for Africa will be visiting Study Across Globe:

Date: Saturday, July 21st, 2018.

Time: 10 am– 1 pm ( Make an application for September 2018)

1.30 pm– 3 pm (How to apply for your visa)

Pre-departure information briefing

Emmanuel Gbadega

Study Across Globe

L.A Ajayi Plaza 99, Awolowo Way, Besides Lagoon Hospital, Balogun Bus Stop, Ikeja, Lagos.

E: [email protected] | [email protected]

T: +234 (0) 8065007668 , +234 (0) 8024716740

W: www.studyacrossglobe.com

Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses include; Aerospace Engineering | Accounting, Finance & Economics| Biological Sciences | Business & Management | Computer Sciences | Electronic & Electrical Engineering | Geology | Geographical Information Science | Health Sciences | International Relations | International Security Studies | Law | Mechanical Engineering | Media & Communications | Terrorism, Security & Policing and more……….

