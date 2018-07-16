Ekiti Elections: PDP rejects results, says it was a “rape of democracy”

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the Ekiti State gubernatorial elections.

Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been declared the governor-elect after winning 12 of 16 local governments.

Punch reports that the National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Eddy Olafeso, accused the Nigeria Police Force of allowing election malpractice in several polling stations.

The election was a “rape of democracy,” he said.

We have witnessed what happened in Ekiti State, despite our crying and screaming to the Nigerian people that the APC government was coming to Ekiti to destroy and disrupt democracy, to rig elections and to muscle us out and they eventually scientifically carried out what we have been warning the Nigerian people about.

What transpired in Ekiti is not democracy but a complete rape of democracy and the will of the people. It is rather unfortunate we witnessed this despite the fact that APC bequeathed to this nation.

This is a prelude to what we should be expecting in 2019, we have been rigged out, we have been muscled out with the connivance of the police force in particular. The police gave coverage for the open corruption that APC stalwarts got involved in Ekiti State.

They chased all our agents away and put on their neck PDP agents tags and signed across all documents for them but one day truth will come out. We rejected in totality the outcome of Ekiti election.

This is the limit of corruption and we warned before the election that the Abacha loot that is being taken and distributed without any appropriation is going to find its way to Ekiti. It was like a trading place and they turned our democracy upside down.

This is rather unfortunate and they are going to severely pay for it because this history will not go unchecked and we are going to do everything possible to ensure that we cleanse the whole country as soon as we come into power in 2019.