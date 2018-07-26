Lamar Odom has Announced he’s Returning to Professional Basketball

Lamar Odom is ditching retirement and returning to basketball! Great news? We believe it is. The former Los Angeles Lakers star has announced that he will be returning to professional basketball and will be kicking off from China.

38-year old Lamar shared the awesome news on Instagram with the caption:

I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China ! God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you’re hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now. Thank you @mr2rchiang and @iamzoul for believing in me and the opportunity to start over again! Thank you @starburymarbury for being my inspiration

It’s no news that Lamar has battled drugs and alcohol addiction made worse by his breakup up from Khloe Kardashian. For fans of Lamar, this means that their star may be on the perfect route to recovery and sobriety.

Photo Credit: @Lamarodom