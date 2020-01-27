Connect with us

"No way God took my brother this early" - Lamar Odom's tribute to Kobe Bryant is Heartbreaking

Honoring and Remembering the Lives Lost in the 2002 Ikeja Cantonment Bomb Blast

Michelle Obama wins at the #GRAMMYs for her Book "Becoming"

Tiwa Savage gave an Electrifying Performance at the Sir Lucian Grainge's 2020 Artist Showcase

Hollywood Royalties Show up to the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

#GRAMMYs: Our Prediction for the Night - A WIN for Burna Boy!

These OAPs are Calling Out some Popular Media Houses for Unpaid Salaries & ill-Treatment

Simi Esiri is Addressing Rumours concerning her Marriage to Dr Sid

D'Banj Opens Up on the Worst Day of his Life & What Keeps him Hopeful on "This Is Africa"

Davido is set to Make an Appearance in Toyin Abraham's "Alakada Reloaded"

“No way God took my brother this early” – Lamar Odom’s tribute to Kobe Bryant is Heartbreaking

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Friends of Kobe Bryant are still trying to come to terms with his death after a helicopter he was in with his daughter, Gianna, her teammates, and their parents, crashed in Calabasas.

Lamar Odom, who was a teammate of Kobe while they played for the Los Angeles Lakers, and a friend for life, shared his disbelief at the news on his Instagram.

Kobe was his teacher, he wrote, and if God had offered to spare Kobe’s life and take his, he would have “rather that happened.”

These picture are just the tip of the iceberg of our relationship. He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court. On the court he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time. How to make winning my ultimate goal. Off the court he taught me to sign my own checks lol. Of course anyone who knows my story knows I’ve suffered a lot of loss but the only loss I can compare this to is when I lost my son. Even though our relationship wasn’t father/son, it was more like him being a teacher and me being his brother. I’m glad I got to be the ying to your yang as far as the locker room was concerned. It was my pleasure. I couldn’t even catch my breath today when I heard this news. I just knew if he was in a helicopter crash he would have been the one to survive. Somehow he would have jumped out and landed on his feet. I’m sitting here thinking about when we would be in practice scrimmaging and you would start the jump ball off with elbowing Sasha in the chest. Like dude it’s 10:30 in the morning lol. You think watching him play was crazy, you gotta think in practice if you scored like 8-9 buckets throughout the practice you had a great practice. I’ve seen him knock off 13-14 in a row in practice!!!! I’m still waiting for the media to come out and say wrong report. No way God took my brother this early. I know I been through my own stuff in life with using drugs and not being good to myself. When I went through that Coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened. In honor of my brother I’m up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym! Gigi gone give you buckets!!!! I love you brother 💔🙏🏿😥 @kobebryant

Photo Credit: lamarodom

