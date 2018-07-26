This Forbes Contributor Has Heavy Criticism for Nicki Minaj’s “Queen”

A Forbes contributor Bryan Rolli has published an article reviewing Nicki Minaj‘s fourth studio album ‘Queen’ and her latest collaboration with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine – ‘Fefe’.

Rolli in the article titled “Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen’ Rollout Reeks Of Desperation And Hypocrisy,” said that Nicki Minaj is ‘clearly feeling the pressure of entering a rap landscape that looks drastically different than when she dropped her last album, The Pinkprint, in 2014’.

Rolli pointed out that Nicki Minaj now has to compete in a rap industry that has ‘younger, more vibrant and pop-savvy Cardi B, who’s already scored two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits off her debut album, Invasion of Privacy’.

The author suggested that ‘If Minaj wants to reclaim her place among the pantheon of hip-hop elites, then the ‘Queen’ album needs to be an all-killer, no-filler collection of dizzying bars, pummeling beats and razor-sharp hooks designed to earn her plenty of streams and radio play’.

However the author is not convinced that the album has done just that even though her first 2 singles ‘Barbie Tingz’ and ‘Chun-Li’ attained some level of success (Chun-Li gave the rapper her first solo Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in four years), the other songs on the ‘Queen’ album have not been able to reciprocate the level of success that Chun-Li had.

On the single with 6ix9ine, Rolli wrote: “The only possible explanation for the existence of “FEFE” is that Minaj, now 35, made a shameless attempt to stay relevant.”

“But it’s embarrassing and revolting to watch Minaj squander her talents alongside a one-note rapper who pled guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance,” he said in another paragraph.

The writer also talked about Nicki Minaj’s controversy with the media in recent times and urged her to focus on her music.

Read the full article on Forbes.