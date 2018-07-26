Kelly Rowland Gets Temporary Matching Tattoo in Support of Demi Lovato

Singer Kelly Rowland just showed her undying support for longtime friend, Demi Lovato amidst news of Demi’s hospitalization for drug overdose.

Kelly took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself getting a temporary tattoo matching Demi’s ‘Lion’ tattoo. She captioned the video; “got you on my mind…”

Kelly and Demi met on the 3rd season of the X-Factor back in 2013 and have been inseparable since then. Fresh reports claim Demi, who is awake and talking, will be returning to rehab once released from hospital.