Lola OJ narrates how her & a Friend were “harassed” & “physically assaulted” by Police

Lola Oj has joined the fast growing list of disgruntled Nigerians taking to social media to call out members of the Nigerian Police Force.
She is accusing some officers of harassing her and a friend who were on their way to a charity event. She shared details of the incident on her Instagram story.
See screenshots:
Photo Credit: @lolaoj
So a Police officer told you to leave an area, and you said you will not leave because you are waiting for a taxi and do not want to stand by a busy road?
problems of a N20k minimum wage society!
Umm what is your point
@by_stander, what’s your point exactly????
I hope you don’t think your following one way to ask for directions is right? Cause it is not. The police should however learn to be friends of its citizens and go the extra mile. If they were standing wrongly “advice” them in a sane manner and proffer areas for them. But then again their not wanting to stand on the busy road maybe because they think they are celebrities. See guys ehn, let’s all learn to humble ourselves. Both the police and the young ladies have faults in this.
I have driven one way before and a policeman said he will fire his gun before he wanted to enter my car by all means.. The thing is, only people in that neighborhood knows it is one way as there was no sign anywhere — Is the Law right or am I wrong?
First of, the girls weren’t driving and aren’t culpable for any driving offense their driver had
2) in a civilised society, the police man will give them directions as requested and if he must, issue them with a fine
3) it would seem it was in a dangerous areas plus the ladies called a cab already and are perhaps worried about missing the cab they already called
4) you don’t push ppl to make a point. You have no idea what ails them or if it will push them over the edge.