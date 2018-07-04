Making land Available for Ranching is better than Death – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has asked that citizens to support the government’s ranching and colony programme.

According to Vanguard, Adesina said this during an interview with AIT.

What would the land be used for if those who own it are dead at the end of the day? Adesina said.

He commented that after the killings in Plateau State, the government has offered land for ranches.

It is better that the land is given for ranching, he said, than for the people to die.

In Plateau State, where we had the recent orgy of killings, the government has offered land for ranches and I tell you that some people are interested in this thing not being resolved. Ancestral attachment? You can only have ancestral attachment when you are alive. If you are talking about ancestral attachment, if you are dead, how does the attachment matter? The National Economic Council that recommended ranching didn’t just legislate it, there were recommendations. So, if your state genuinely does not have land for ranching, it is understandable; not every state will have land for ranches. But where you have land and you can do something, please do for peace. What will the land be used for if those who own it are dead at the end of the day?