Making land Available for Ranching is better than Death – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has asked that citizens to support the government’s ranching and colony programme.
According to Vanguard, Adesina said this during an interview with AIT.
What would the land be used for if those who own it are dead at the end of the day? Adesina said.
He commented that after the killings in Plateau State, the government has offered land for ranches.
It is better that the land is given for ranching, he said, than for the people to die.
In Plateau State, where we had the recent orgy of killings, the government has offered land for ranches and I tell you that some people are interested in this thing not being resolved.
Ancestral attachment? You can only have ancestral attachment when you are alive. If you are talking about ancestral attachment, if you are dead, how does the attachment matter?
The National Economic Council that recommended ranching didn’t just legislate it, there were recommendations.
So, if your state genuinely does not have land for ranching, it is understandable; not every state will have land for ranches. But where you have land and you can do something, please do for peace. What will the land be used for if those who own it are dead at the end of the day?
AHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Hmmmm!
I highly doubt those affected are on social media.
And I’m sure they want to live and live their lives.
Uncle Femi Adeshina, you are not alright.
There indeed was a country
This one don craze o
so, if people don’t release their land u go and kill them? all of you with that death agender must die before you will finish your death plan
s
The gods are about to destroy Femi so he goes mad 🎃first.
I am one of those people who are naturally expected to support Buharo but I feel Femi Adesina and that policeman that keeps justifying SARS are some of the reasons to vote out Buhari. We all about when Trump makes decision but if you look inward Trumps ferls that’s what is best for Nigeria. I don’t want a government that keeps blaming eirger her people or the previous administration. I want a government thsts forward thinking. They all travel and never pick up anything from those countries. #EnoughisEnough. I am appealing to everyone pick your PVC and vote. Our candidate doesn’t have to win, we just have to ensure Buharo doesn’t get majority vote.
The statement wherein you disregarded ancestral attachment is a wicked one. You can freely give your father’s compound in your village, or better still your entire village to herdsmen.
Ohlawdmygawd! Am I reading correctly? Is he saying, “what will land be used for if those who own it are “killed” at the end of the day.” I don’t believe this.
OMG!!!!!
When people said its was an Land grabbing Islamization of Nigeria . Some people said i t was not possible .
“When breeze blows fowl nyash go open”. Fayose is a mad man but he knows their agenda. Eating meat is not by force of please carry your ranch and gooooooo . Northerners have more grazing land why is it important to move south when you have plenty land.
This Man up there should know that WE WILL NEVER FORGET this interview . God how does he sleep at night ,how does his wife children family friends feel about him . They feed you crap and you spew crap unbelievable
It’s apparent, Femi afesnia is high on drugs. Buhari, and his evil sycophants must be smoking and taking the same drugs.
These people are not in their sane mind.
How more cruel and heartless can this government be before Nigerians take action to vote them out
The issue(s) are not as simple as to reduce to a simple solution of ranch. Even if we ignore the cultural segmentation that never went away in Jos. There has always been reserves and ranches in the core north but this new talk of ranch is like a public survey about how to extend ranches and reserves into farming land in the middle belt, most likely because lack of grass or desert encroachment is driving the herdsmen southwards.
The fulani herdsmen practice nomadic migration, an archaic farming system that only them and a few others in the world practice. It is also a lifestyle choice. Truth is grazing reserves and ranching can be the temporary solution but they never say that the fulani cattle rearer is less concerned about rules and laws and their choice of nomadic lifestyle is .opposed to ranches and cattle reserves. Ranches are started and largely owned by ‘town’ or settled fulani who probably made all the recommendations and their formation most likely do not even have the opinion of the nomadic fulani. The herdsmen will not care about ranches if tsetse fly is not controlled and feedstock is not abundant. The amount of land to be fenced to have tsetse fly control and enough grass for unknown number of cattle will be too large only to be limited in the core north and so you will need support from the middle belt which historically never had Fulani herders on their land and whose land is used for farming. The only suitable long term solution which most of the town Fulani believe is what most Nigerians will want is to stop herding cattle all over the country, get the herders children educated to choose a different career, destroy nomadic herding and limit herding to settled fulanis and his private ranches in the core North or anywhere he is allowed to build ranch by the host communities. Extending unwanted ranches can affect food supply just to please a people operating a sinking 1st century AD herding system. What the herders are doing is like driving horse carriage on the road beside cars, it will not work. If they can’t quit, tax them heavily and use the money to maintain grasses up north, the tax can be passed on the consumers of beef.
We all know there’s a grand plan by the Fulanis to take over Nigeria.
Ohing and ahing behind our keyboards will do nothing for us .Neither will our PVCs.
Certain problems require handling in certain ways
Allow the elections come first before you say our PVC won’t do anything.
“But where you have land and you can do something, please do for peace”. So I have a piece of land and because of someone else’s peace i would release my piece of land that i could have built a house on and rented or farmed on to feed or sell the farm products as means of livelihood?/? For what?!!! What has this government done for me that i would do any damn thing for me. This useless, visionless, selfish governement. Your place in hell fire is the hottest near where the devil sits. “What will the land be used for if those who own it are dead at the end of the day?” How about you government officials rise up to what we voted you there for and fix this problem once and for all> No i remember why you wont fix it, you are are bloody hypocrites.
Mr. Adeshina, show the example, give up all your land to herdsmen, okay?
After using land mass as a formula for local government creation and subsequently resource allocation, the North turns around to demand for land from people with smaller lands ?
Example, Kano state has 44 local government areas, Bayelsa has 7.when Kano state gets 44 shares, oil producing state like Bayelsa gets 7
(Correct me if am wrong. )
Same way. You get into universities with lower grades because you are educationally disadvantaged, at the same time, you the educationally disadvantaged gets the choicest positions in public service while those that are advantaged play second fiddle!
Answer to peace is justice and fairness!